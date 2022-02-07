Taunton Racing Tips: Muy Bien to strike on handicap debut

NAP: Handicap debutant can prove too strong

Muy Bien - 13:50 Taunton

Muy Bien has started a big prices in three starts over hurdles so far, but he caught the eye making up ground from an unpromising position over two miles in a maiden hurdle at this course last time, and is bred to relish the extra emphasis on stamina now sent handicapping. An opening mark in the 90s looks very workable and, with further improvement still expected, he can prove too progressive for these mostly exposed rivals.

No. 7 Muy Bien (Ire) SBK 4/1 EXC 5.5 Trainer: Harry Fry

Jockey: K. Brogan

Age: 6

Weight: 11st 3lbs

OR: 95

NEXT BEST: Highest Sun potentially well treated

Highest Sun - 15:00 Taunton

Highest Sun isn't one to make too many excuses for, but he did shape well and left the impression that he should have won on his final start for Colin Tizzard nine months ago, and he is potentially well handicapped now start out for a new yard. Tom Lacey does well with new recruits and Highest Sun, who is now 11 lb lower than his peak BHA mark, looks very interesting in a race that might not take that much winning.

No. 2 Highest Sun (Fr) SBK 11/4 EXC 4 Trainer: Tom Lacey

Jockey: Stan Sheppard

Age: 8

Weight: 11st 12lbs

OR: 130

EACH WAY: Chance Sofia against the short-priced favourite

Sofia's Rock - 15:35 Taunton

Dr T J Eckleburg will be a warm order here and could prove a blot on the handicap, especially with his weight-for-age allowance, but this will be a much more competitive environment than he has been used to over hurdles, and Sofia's Rock himself looks dangerously well treated at present. He was ultimately well beaten at Kempton last time, but that was in a more competitive race, and he didn't look a totally lost cause. He could hardly be in better hands and this will be his easiest assignment for a while.