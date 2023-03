NAP

Can't Beat History - 13:40 Taunton

There are several potential improvers on show but Can't Beat History showed more than previously over hurdles when well backed on his handicap debut at Doncaster last week and will be a big player if building on that.

He was ridden more prominently on that occasion and he only just failed to reel in the all-the-way winner. Connections have turned him out quickly so he can race from the same mark (due to go up 3 lb) and he seems sure to launch another bold bid.

No. 11 Can't Beat History (Ire) SBK 11/5 EXC 3.4 Trainer: Henry Oliver

Jockey: Lee Edwards

Age: 7

Weight: 11st 2lbs

OR: 88

NEXT BEST

Wick Green - 16:00 Taunton

Wick Green had fallen to a career-low mark and proved better than ever when making a winning start for Ben Pauling at Ffos Las last month. He was ridden prominently on that occasion, jumping into the lead at the sixth and remaining up with the pace when headed again.

He proved to strong for his rivals in the closing stages, and the handicapper may have taken a chance by raising him 5 lb for that success, which leaves him well treated on the pick of his form, so he remains a horse to keep on the right side.

No. 3 Wick Green SBK 5/1 EXC 2.12 Trainer: Ben Pauling

Jockey: Mr Peter Mason

Age: 10

Weight: 11st 11lbs

OR: 107

EACH-WAY

Trevada - 15:25 Taunton

Trevada showed fairy useful form when winning a bumper for Nigel Twiston-Davies and he has improved his form over hurdles for this yard since entering handicaps.

He finished runner-up to a progressive sort in testing conditions at Exeter in December and he ran to a similar level at Doncaster last time when shaping as if in need of a stiffer test. Trevada is expected to be seen in a much better light now moving up to three miles and he is worth keeping the faith with.