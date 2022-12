NAP

Braganza Bay - 15:40 Taunton

Braganza Bay justified good support when getting off the mark at Hereford last month, responding well to the application of first-time cheekpieces and a step up in trip. Braganza Bay, who had the benefit of a recent run under his belt, seemed to relish the extra emphasis on stamina and stayed on well to draw three and a quarter lengths clear of the runner-up who in turn pulled 23 lengths clear. A 5 lb rise in the weights for that performance looks lenient and Braganza Bay remains unexposed over staying trips.

No. 4 Braganza Bay SBK 11/8 EXC 2.34 Trainer: Henry Daly

Jockey: Tom O'Brien

Age: 5

Weight: 11st 8lbs

OR: 93

NEXT BEST

Huelgoat - 14:08 Taunton

Huelgoat won his first four starts over fences but his winning run came to an end when he was only third in a two-mile-and-seven-furlong handicap chase here a couple of weeks ago. However, he shaped a bit better than the result would suggest as he was still upsides when blundering at the fourth-last. He takes a marked drop in trip here but as a strong-travelling sort he should have the speed to cope, and he still appeals as being on a fair mark.