US Racing Bets of the Day: Blazing Diva to spring upset

Blazing Diva Tampa Bay Downs
Today's best bet Blazing Diva runs at Tampa Bay Downs
Nick Shiambouros struck again when both his selections won at Lone Star Park, but one race was taken off the turf so he did not count it. Nick is back with two more fancies from Tampa Bay Downs...

"Her trainer Steven Dye drops her aggressively, and hopefully she will wake up in this company"

Back Blazing Diva Race 8 at BSP in the 20:58 at Tampa Bay Downs .5pt

Aunt Dorothy to deliver

Race 2 17:56 Tampa Bay Downs - Aunt Dorothy

Aunt Dorothy is an interesting runner in this Maiden Special Weight on the turf course.

This well named daughter of Uncle Mo finished down the field in a similar race on the turf at Arlington last August. She held every chance in the straight, but weakened quickly when popped the question. She is best judged on her promising debut effort when finished third against similar. Her recent work tab is solid, and threw in a bullet eight days ago for good measure. Trainer James Gulick does well with horses coming off a layoff, and this lightly raced individual looks like she is ready to go. At present she is trading at [3.65] on the exchange but BSP is recommended.

Blazing Diva to upset

Race 8 20:58 Tampa Bay Downs - Blazing Dive

I am going to take a chance with Blazing Diva in this $16k maiden claimer on the turf.

This filly was a no show behind Pure Rhythm in a Maiden Special Weight over this course last month. She broke fairly well, but was never a factor behind the easy winner. Her trainer Steven Dye drops her aggressively, and hopefully she will wake up in this company. She put in a nice piece of work earlier this month, which is a positive sign. Clearly she has a lot to find on the book, but this race will not take a lot of winning. Her Morning Line is 20/1 but should trade bigger. I will be backing her at BSP in the win market and around [5.0] in the place market.

NICK’S WEEKLY P/L

2020 Overall: +43:94

This week so far....

Staked: 3.0
Returned: 4.8

Nick Shiambouros,

