Horse Racing Tips

Sunday Racing Tips: Yes I'm Mali the one to beat again say Timeform

York racecourse
Timeform's bet of the day on Sunday comes from York

Andrew Asquith outlines the Timeform view on the racing at York on Sunday...

  • Yes I'm Mali still on a good mark

  • Take A Chance on Azure Blue

  • Dance And Romance has more to offer

Yes I'm Mali the one to beat

Yes I'm Mali started favourite and duly made a winning debut at Wetherby in June, overcoming inexperience but looking a nice prospect as he cosily got the better of a next-time-out winner.

He was disappointing next time, but he has got back on track in handicaps the last twice, producing a big career-best effort when winning a big-field nursery over this course and distance at the Ebor meeting last month.

Yes I'm Mali also displayed a terrific attitude on that occasion, digging deep under pressure once tackled in the closing stages and proving very game to hold off the challengers. That race is already working out and Yes I'm Mali looks a big player from a 5 lb higher mark in what looks a less-competitive handicap.

Recommended Bet

Back Yes I'm Mali in the 14:50 York

SBK2/1

Azure Blue can provide Dods another winner in this race

Michael Dods has a brilliant record in this listed event, winning three of the last four renewals, including the last two, and he is represented by Azure Blue this year.

Azure Blue has progressed rapidly through the ranks since around July 2022, completing a four-timer in the Duke of York Stakes over this course and distance in May last year, and she got her season back on track to some extent when dead-heating in listed company at Ayr in June.

She wasn't in quite the same form in the Nunthorpe back at this venue recently, finding everything happening a bit quickly, while that was also her first start for two months, so she's entitled to be sharper now. This is also an easier assignment and on the pick of her efforts she has the ability to be more than competitive in this field.

Recommended Bet

Back Azure Blue in the 16:00 York

SBK11/2

Dance And Romance remains of interest

Andrew Balding is the leading trainer at York this season with seven winners and he sends six horses to the Knavesmire on Sunday, with the pick of them being Dance And Romance.

She has a good sprinting pedigree and she has looked a bright prospect so far this year, making a winning debut at Southwell and landing good market support when also making a winning handicap debut at Nottingham in July.

Dance And Romance was again strong in the betting for a competitive handicap at Goodwood last time, doing nothing obviously wrong in defeat and leaving the impression she has more races in her. Her draw in stall 19 might not be ideal, but she arrives less exposed than most, and could be better than a handicapper.

Recommended Bet

Back Dance And Romance in the 16:35 York

SBK10/3

Now read more Horse Racing tips and previews here

Recommended bets

GET £50 IN FREE BETS MULTIPLES WHEN YOU SPEND £10 ON THE BETFAIR SPORTSBOOK

New customers only. Bet £10 on the Betfair Sportsbook at odds of min EVS (2.0) and receive £50 in FREE Bet Builders, Accumulators or Multiples to use on any sport. T&Cs apply.

Andrew Asquith

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

Discover the latest articles

ITV Races

Northumberland Plate Big Race Verdict: Golden could rule the roost on Saturday

  • Alan Dudman
Newcastle All-Weather
ITV Races

Saturday ITV Racing Tips: Mark Milligan with three to back at up to 9/1

  • Mark Milligan
All-Weather
Katie Midwinter

Saturday Horse Racing Tips: Katie Midwinter's best bets including 16/1 pick

  • Katie Midwinter
Horse Racing tipster Katie Midwinter

Most Read Stories

  1. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Northumberland Plate Big Race Verdict: Golden could rule the roost on Saturday

  2. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Northumberland Plate Big Race Verdict: Golden could rule the roost on Saturday

  3. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Horse Racing Tips: Rhys Williams fancies 25/1 Grey at Newmarket

  4. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Royal Ascot Day 5 Tips: Kevin Blake's trio of bets up to 8/1 for Saturday

  5. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Royal Ascot 2025: Everything you need to know in our Ultimate Guide

Cheltenham...Only Bettor Podcast

Cheltenham...Only Bettor

Cheltenham Festival 2025 Debrief

  • Joe Dyer
Cheltenham...Only Bettor

Cheltenham Festival 2025 best bets

  • Editor

Latest Racing ...Only Bettor Podcast

Racing...Only Bettor

Up The Sergeant Wilko

  • Editor
Racing...Only Bettor

Day 5 Royal Ascot Preview

  • Editor

Latest Weighed-In Podcast

Weighed In

2025 Royal Ascot Review

  • Editor
Weighed In

Epsom

  • Editor