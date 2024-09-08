Sunday Racing Tips: Yes I'm Mali the one to beat again say Timeform

Yes I'm Mali still on a good mark

Yes I'm Mali started favourite and duly made a winning debut at Wetherby in June, overcoming inexperience but looking a nice prospect as he cosily got the better of a next-time-out winner.

He was disappointing next time, but he has got back on track in handicaps the last twice, producing a big career-best effort when winning a big-field nursery over this course and distance at the Ebor meeting last month.

Yes I'm Mali also displayed a terrific attitude on that occasion, digging deep under pressure once tackled in the closing stages and proving very game to hold off the challengers. That race is already working out and Yes I'm Mali looks a big player from a 5 lb higher mark in what looks a less-competitive handicap.

Michael Dods has a brilliant record in this listed event, winning three of the last four renewals, including the last two, and he is represented by Azure Blue this year.

Azure Blue has progressed rapidly through the ranks since around July 2022, completing a four-timer in the Duke of York Stakes over this course and distance in May last year, and she got her season back on track to some extent when dead-heating in listed company at Ayr in June.

She wasn't in quite the same form in the Nunthorpe back at this venue recently, finding everything happening a bit quickly, while that was also her first start for two months, so she's entitled to be sharper now. This is also an easier assignment and on the pick of her efforts she has the ability to be more than competitive in this field.

Andrew Balding is the leading trainer at York this season with seven winners and he sends six horses to the Knavesmire on Sunday, with the pick of them being Dance And Romance.

She has a good sprinting pedigree and she has looked a bright prospect so far this year, making a winning debut at Southwell and landing good market support when also making a winning handicap debut at Nottingham in July.

Dance And Romance was again strong in the betting for a competitive handicap at Goodwood last time, doing nothing obviously wrong in defeat and leaving the impression she has more races in her. Her draw in stall 19 might not be ideal, but she arrives less exposed than most, and could be better than a handicapper.

