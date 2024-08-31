Horse Racing Tips

Sunday Racing Tips: Super Sox the one at Tipperary say Timeform

Tipperary racecourse
Timeform's best bet on Sunday comes from Tipperary

Andrew Asquith outlines the Timeform view on the racing at Brighton, Worcester and Tipperary on Sunday...

  • Get With It one to watch

  • One For Harvey has more to offer

  • Hat-trick beckons for Super Sox

Dan Skelton in teriffic form

On Timeform's scale, there is no trainer in better form in Britain at the minute than Dan Skelton, and his Get With It looks particularly interesting in the opening race.

He shaped well on his first start for Skelton - after making an eye-catching stable switch from Rose Dobbin - over three and a quarter miles at Uttoxeter and was also strong in the market.

The combination of the longest trip he's raced over along with a five-month absence seemingly told as he tired in the closing stages, but he moved through that race like a well-handicapped horse, and he's well worth another chance to prove it now.

Recommended Bet

Back Get With It in the 14:10 Worcester

SBK4/1

Harvey seems sure to learn from debut experience

Julia Fielden isn't a trainer who is renowned for training juveniles, but she appears to have a very good chance with One For Harvey, who was in fact her first two-year-old runner of the year.

Therefore, it was encouraging to see that she was backed at long odds, and she showed up really well on his debut at Kempton recently, just unable to quicken with the two who finished in front of her on that occasion.

That form form has been franked since, however, and given how speedily bred she is, she looks very interesting dropped to five furlongs now. Furthermore, she represents a trainer who has a 20% strike rate at this track with juveniles, and all looks set for a bold bid.

Recommended Bet

Back One For Harvey in the 14:52 Brighton

SBK7/4

Super Sox looks a promising filly

Super Sox built on the promise of her first two starts when opening her account over seven furlongs at the Curragh in May, putting her experience to good use but readily on top of two next-time-out winers in second and third.

She was off the track for three months after, but confirmed she's a filly improving in leaps and bounds when taking the step up into listed class in her stride with an impressive victory at Cork last month.

It is worth noting that she carried 2 lb overweight that day, too, displaying a smart turn of foot to win readily. Super Sox appeals as a filly who has even more to offer and is expected to go very close now moving into pattern company.

Recommended Bet

Back Super Sox in the 15:30 Tipperary

SBK11/8

Recommended bets

