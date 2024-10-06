Sunday Racing Tips: Stick to the Law at Kelso says Timeform

Shared can win on return from summer break

Supremely West can continue relentless progress

Traprain Laws looks like he's been laid out for the race

Shared returns from a summer break for Harry Derham in the handicap hurdle at Kelso over an extended two and a half miles (14:05) and that's significant because he has won first time out in both his previous campaigns over hurdles.

He belied weakness in the betting to making a successful hurdling debut at Wetherby as a four-year-old and last season returned successfully at around this time of year in a four-year-old handicap hurdle at Chepstow. Shared wasn't seen again until another good run after a break, when third at Newbury in March, but then found the Imperial Cup and Martin Pipe too competitive when turned out quickly on his next two starts.

Shared ran a better race when fourth at Warwick in May and, freshened up over the summer and dropped a couple of pounds in the weights, he's capable of winning again, especially as he has untapped potential over this sort of trip.

Recommended Bet Back Shared to Win 14:05 Kelson SBK 11/4

Uttoxeter's staying handicap hurdle (15:35) looks a good opportunity for Supremely West to carry on the relentless progress he made in his first season over hurdles for Dr Richard Newland & Jamie Insole.

The winner of all three of his bumpers the previous season, Supremely West is yet to finish out of the first two in his seven starts. While he failed to add to wins in novice hurdles at Carlisle and Sedgefield last autumn, he ran some good races in defeat in handicaps later in the campaign.

Blinkered for the first time, he ran much his best race over this same course and distance on his final start in a valuable contest on Midlands Grand National day. Having led briefly early in the straight, Supremely West had to give best to Dan Skelton's hugely progressive Gwennie May Boy but there was no disgrace in that as the winner went on to complete his hat-trick at Aintree and Supremely West pulled a long way clear of the remainder. He starts the new season on a good mark, topping the Timeform weight-adjusted ratings by 3lb.

Recommended Bet Back Supremely West to Win 15:35 Uttoxeter SBK 7/4

The most valuable event on Kelso's card (15:50) sees a rematch between last year's winner Tommy's Oscar and younger challenger Traprain Law who were last seen finishing first and second in the Scotty Brand Handicap Chase on Scottish Grand National day at Ayr in the spring. On that occasion Traprain Law raced with his usual enthusiasm, pressing the Paul Nicholls-trained favourite Sans Bruit for a long way before taking over in front three out but then had no answer to the late challenge of Tommy's Oscar who picked him off in the closing stages.

That was still a fine effort from the Lucinda Russell-trained six-year-old who was a dual winner over hurdles at Kelso and got off the mark over fences over this course and distance last December as well as winning at Ayr later in the season. Improving in leaps and bounds over fences, Traprain Law still looks ahead of his mark and with further improvement can turn the tables on Tommy's Oscar this time.

Traprain Law, who heads the Timeform weight-adjusted ratings by 1 lb, has no doubt been laid out for this race, the Ray & Anita Green Chasing 500 Winners Handicap Chase, and can take his owner a step nearer that milestone.

Recommended Bet Back Traprain Law to Win 15:50 Kelso SBK 9/4

