Sunday Racing Tips: 6/4 Solomon worth another chance say Timeform

Solomon can prove himself well handicapped

Improving Mereside Diva can win again

Thriving American Affair the one to beat

William Haggas started off the well-bred Solomon on the all-weather earlier in the year where he got off the mark at the second attempt in a novice at Southwell and then bumped into none other than Notable Speech when third in a conditions race at Kempton, showing useful form behind the future 2000 Guineas and Sussex Stakes winner.

Unlike the winner, though, Solomon shaped as though needing further than a mile and after a five-month break he was stepped up a couple of furlongs for his handicap debut at York last month. However, he wasn't seen to best effect as he failed to get a clear run when making headway two furlongs out but kept on again and finished with running left, coming eighth of the fifteen runners behind Karmology.

Solomon is a half-brother to Soulcombe who won the Melrose at York for the same connections and then finished runner-up in last year's Melbourne Cup after his export to Australia, while his dam Ribbons was a Group 1 winner in France and a half-sister to high-class miler Soviet Song. It would be no surprise to see Solomon improve further, therefore, and he's very much of interest in this apprentice race (15:45) where he's top-rated with a 'p'.

Recommended Bet Back Solomon in the 15:45 Haydock SBK 6/4

Mereside Diva won twice over six furlongs for David & Nicola Barron last season but the decision to step her up a furlong this term has paid dividends as she has already won twice more this term and comes into this fillies' handicap (17:15) at the top of her game.

She'd long since looked worth a try over seven furlongs and proved better than ever when stepped up in distance for the first time at Haydock in May when she responded well to beat Wreck It Ryley by a length. Well backed for her next start in a big field at York, Mereside Diva ran creditably despite being bumped at the start and kept on to go down by a length and a quarter to Feel The Need.

Mereside Diva soon returned to winning ways at Thirsk's Sunday Series fixture in June in a six-runner fillies' handicap. It was a messy contest, but her professionalism counted for plenty as she kept on too well for favourite Mezzo Soprano and won by half a length. She faces some improving three-year-olds here, including Sunfall who tops the Timeform weight-adjusted ratings, but Mereside Diva is only a pound behind her and looks sure to make another bold bid.

Recommended Bet Back Mereside Diva in the 17:15 SBK 4/1

Jim Goldie sends a couple of runners to Haydock who are in line to win the £100,000 bonus on offer to the first horse to win three races in this year's Sunday Series. Letsbefrank tries first in the staying handicap and half an hour later stablemate American Affair makes his bid in the five-furlong contest (18:15).

Having ended his three-year-old campaign in good form, American Affair announced himself as a sprinter really going places when returning with an impressive win at Musselburgh in April when always going best and looking destined for higher grades. The handicapper inevitably had his say after that, but American Affair defied a 10 lb higher mark when winning his second Sunday Series event at Thirsk in June. He showed bags of speed ridden closer to the pace this time and won readily again, by a length from Lethal Nymph, with Jer Batt, one of his main dangers here, back in third.

Jer Batt meets American Affair on more favourable terms here, as he's been put up another 8 lb in the weights, but the manner of his latest success suggests American Affair hasn't reached his limit yet. Heading the Timeform weight-adjusted ratings by a pound, he looks up to the task.