Sunday Racing Tips: Own Accord can complete a hat-trick say Timeform

Own Accord progressing well

Elim still on a good mark

Road To Wembley can resume winning ways

Own Accord was very green on her belated debut at Pontefract earlier this year and she has progressed very well from that initial experience since, opening her account at Wetherby on her next start and following up on her handicap debut last month.

She won with a bit to spare that day, relishing the step up to a mile and well suited by a strongly-run race, asserting away in the closing stages to be comfortably on top at the line.

Own Accord was awarded Timeform's Horse In Focus Flag after that performance, marking her out as a horse to be positive about, and she makes plenty of appeal now moving up to a mile and a quarter from a 5 lb higher mark.

Elim is a lightly-raced four-year-old who won two of her three starts last season, and she shaped with plenty of promise on her return at Redcar in May.

Elim was well fancied, but didn't quite build on that effort as expected in a competitive handicap at Royal Ascot last time, though she was on the bridle for a long way (bit keen in early stages) and it's worth noting that she did better than all bar one of those who were ridden in similarly patient fashion.

Her previous form reads very well and she is well worth another chance to prove herself on a lenient mark in a race which isn't as deep.

Road To Wembley is bred to be smart - he's a half-brother to several winners, notably Spirit Dancer - and he proved himself well handicapped when opening his account in this sphere at Wolverhampton in March.

He beat another well-handicapped rival on that occasion, and took a big step forward when bolting up at Lingfield on his next start, demonstrating an impressive turn of foot to quicken clear approaching two furlongs out over a mile and a quarter.

Road To Wembley wasted what had looked a good opportunity at Southwell last time, though it's not hard to find excuses for this, a third run within a fortnight for one, and much less pace in the race than at Lingfield another. He has been freshened up since, and shapes as though he'll appreciate this longer trip, so is well worth another chance to prove himself still on a good mark.