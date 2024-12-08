Sunday Racing Tips: Key Timeform data you need to know
Timeform provide three horses to focus on at Kelso on Sunday...
-
Rhapsody can bounce back at favoured venue
-
Jet Legs will relish test of stamina
-
Traprain Law open to further improvement
-
Cracking Rhapsody better than he showed in Greatwood
Cracking Rhapsody was an improver over hurdles last season, winning three times, including back-to-back handicaps over this course and distance, notably the Morebattle Hurdle by four and a half lengths from Ginger Mail.
He was beaten only a length when third from 1lb out of the weights in the Scottish Champion Hurdle on his next start and he shaped well on his return from six months off at Hexham in October.
Cracking Rhapsody was easy to back on that occasion and looked rusty, caught lacking for a change of gear at a crucial stage, and he faced a stiff task in the Greatwood Hurdle last time. He was again easy to back, and travelled well for the first half of the race, but there was nothing there when asked for his effort.
The return to Kelso, in this less-demanding race, should suit him well given his record at this track - he has the Horses For Courses Flag - and he remains a horse to be positive about from this sort of mark.
Jet Legs interesting now tackling marathon trips
Jet Legs was progressive over fences last season, winning a couple of handicaps at up to three miles at Newcastle and Carlisle, while he also ran a cracker when runner-up at this course also (winner over hurdles here).
His form on the whole last season stacks up and he's a likeable type who strongly left the impression he was in need of the run on his return over three miles and two furlongs at Carlisle last month.
Jet Legs was given a patient ride and a rare jumping lapse at the seventh fence didn't help his cause, but he was still in with every chance jumping four out before tiring. He's entitled to strip fitter for that outing and has long left the impression he's just the type to excel over extreme distances. He still has the 'Timeform small p' attached to his rating, signifying he's open to further improvement, and he looks very interesting on his first start at a marathon trip.
Traprain Law can show his true colours back at two miles
Traprain Law enjoyed a good first season over fences, winning a couple of handicaps at around two miles over this course and distance and at Ayr, and he ran a cracker when runner-up to Tommy's Oscar in a premier handicap at Ayr in April.
He shaped much better than the bare result on his return from seven months off over two and a half miles at Carlisle, too, a rare jumping lapse at the second-last knocking the stuffing out of him.
Traprain Law gradually lost his way from there, but he went through the majority of that race like a well-handicapped horse, and will be well suited by this return to two miles given the natural speed he has, while he still has the 'Timeform small p' attached to his rating, denoting he's open to further improvement.
