Sunday Racing Tips: Hand Over Fist has more to offer
Tony McFadden provides the Timeform view on the action at Cork, Ffos Las and Goodwood on Sunday...
Chairmanoftheboard can snap losing run
Lump Sum looks well treated on handicap debut
Hand Over Fist still on fair mark
Chairmanoftheboard to take advantage of good mark
Chairmanoftheboard was below his best when down the field at Haydock a couple of weeks ago but he tends to need the run after a break so is entitled to strip fitter following that first start in more than four months.
Chairmanoftheboard is on a long losing run that stretches back to October 2021 but he went close on a couple of occasions in the spring, losing out by just a head when runner-up at Newbury and backing that up with a creditable third at Newmarket.
He's 3 lb lower in the weights than for those efforts which places him 3 lb clear at the head of Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings. He's effective with cut in the ground so looks worth chancing.
Lump Sum can make his class count
Bumper winner Lump Sum took really well to hurdling last season and enjoyed a productive campaign, winning on three occasions, most notably in the Grade 2 Dovecote Novices' Hurdle at Kempton.
That emphatic four-and-a-half-length success earned Lump Sum a crack at the Grade 1 Top Novices' Hurdle at Aintree's Grand National Festival and, while he failed to make an impact there, he shaped better than the bare result would suggest in fifth.
He's a talented and well-regarded sort, and an opening handicap mark of 134 could underestimate him on his reappearance in the Welsh Champion Hurdle - he narrowly heads Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings.
Hand Over Fist can make amends for fall
Hand Over Fist stayed on well to make a successful handicap chase debut at Kilbeggan in August, relishing the step up to an extended three miles, and he looked set to go close from this 8 lb higher mark at Downpatrick last month only to fall at the second last when still in front and finding for pressure.
That performance showed that Hand Over First remains on a competitive mark and it earned him Timeform's Horse In Focus Flag to identify him as one who is likely to be of interest next time.
Hand Over Fist is well treated off the same mark as at Downpatrick - he tops Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings by 1 lb - and he still has the 'small p' to highlight he is likely capable of better over fences.
