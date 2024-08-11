Sunday Racing Tips: Cool Legend can prove himself well treated say Timeform

Cool Legend poised to strike

Jez Bomb can follow up

Power of Twins can gain compensation

Cool Legend, who is from a good family, is arguably unlucky not to have won already this season. He went like the best horse at the weights when narrowly denied at Goodwood two starts back, looking all over the winner - he traded at 1.02 in running on Betfair - but he was just a little ungainly when hitting the front.

He also left the firm impression he would have been right in the mix had he enjoyed more luck in running at Newbury last time, too, yet to be asked for an effort when stopped in his run two furlongs out.

It isn't much of a surprise that connections now reach for cheekpieces, an aide that will help Cool Legend concentrate, and he's almost certainly a well-handicapped horse - he is top of Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings and also carries the Horse In Focus Flag.

Recommended Bet Back Cool Legend in the 15:40 Ripon SBK 5/4

Jez Bomb had been shaping nicely and duly showed improved form when meeting older horses for the first time to open his account over nine furlongs at Redcar three weeks ago.

That performance can be marked up quite a bit, too, as he overcame a significant pace bias, coming from last to first in taking fashion in a race which wasn't run at a true gallop.

Jez Bomb still had plenty to do three furlongs from home, but he picked up in taking fashion and was comfortably on top at the line. This is a stronger race but a subsequent 3lb rise more than likely underestimates him - he is also a Horse In Focus.

Recommended Bet Back Jez Bomb in the 17:10 Ripom SBK 11/4

It is difficult to see past Power of Twins, who should have opened her account at Bath last week, looking firmly in control entering the final 100 yards but her jockey eased her down and she was caught on the line.

Her rider received a 28-day ban for failing to take all reasonable and permissible measures on a horse which would have finished first.

She looks potentially very well treated now making her handicap debut and she is bred to appreciate this step up to seven furlongs - she is 3lb clear on Timeform weight-adjusted ratings, while she also still has the small 'p' attached to her rating, denoting that she's still open to further improvement.