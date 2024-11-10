Sunday Racing Tips: Certainly Red holds solid claims say Timeform

Ballybrack Wood a better chaser than hurdler

Happy Jacky operating at the top of his game

Certainly Red has a good record at Sandown

Ballybrack Wood failed to win over hurdles but, like many from the Henry de Bromhead yard, he quickly proved himself a better chaser and got off the mark on his first start over fences at Tramore last month.

Ballybrack Wood travelled fluently, jumped soundly and really came up for his rider when asked at the final fence, seeing his race out better than was sometimes the case over hurdles.

He remains open to improvement over fences - he still has the Timeform 'p' - and a handicap chase mark of 106 could underestimate this lightly-raced six-year-old.

Recommended Bet Back Ballybrack Wood in the 11:50 at Naas SBK 9/4

Happy Jacky has progressed well this summer, winning a handicap at Kilbeggan and a conditions race at Cork before finishing a creditable fifth in a competitive handicap at the Galway Festival.

Happy Jacky then produced another good effort in defeat and ran his best race yet on Timeform's figures when runner-up at Gowran Park last month, finding only a progressive rival to whom he was conceding 21 lb too strong.

That effort earned Happy Jacky Timeform's Horse In Focus Flag, marking him out as one to be interested in, and he should give another good account from the front.

Recommended Bet Back Happy Jacky in the 14:00 at Naas SBK 15/4

Certainly Red - 15:25 Sandown

Certainly Red failed to win last season but he ran some excellent races in defeat, including at this venue where he was third in the London National, runner-up in the Masters Handicap Chase and fourth in the bet365 Gold Cup.

Certainly Red also produced a promising performance when runner-up in a veterans' handicap chase at Chepstow on his return last month, earning the Horse In Focus Flag after impressing with how he jumped and stuck to his task behind the rejuvenated Copperhead.

Copperhead has since registered a wide-margin win at Aintree so has taken a significant hike in the weights which could help Certainly Red turn the tables on 11 lb better terms at a course where he goes so well.

Recommended Bet Back Certainly Red in the 15:25 at Sandown SBK 2/1

Now read more Horse Racing tips and previews here!