Sunday Irish Racing Tips: Mark Milligan with three bets on cracking Fairyhouse card

There's a cracking Sunday card at Fairyhouse, and we're going to concentrate on the Grade 2 Royal Bond Novice Hurdle to start with, a race that can often provide vital clues to the Supreme at the Cheltenham Festival.

The current Supreme favourite Romeo Coolio lines up for Gordon Elliott, and he could hardly have been more impressive when bolting up in a Down Royal maiden on his hurdling debut at the start of November.

Jumping well and travelling strongly, the five-year-old son of Kayf Tara went clear from 2 out to record an 18-length success.

He's certainly an exciting prospect, but the waters are obviously much deeper for this test and a price of 4/51.80 doesn't make too much appeal, for all his undoubted potential.

Willie Mullins isn't shy when it comes to taking on hotpots and he fields five in an attempt to win this race for the ninth time.

The pick of his quintet looks to be the smart flat performer Belloccio, who triumphed at Royal Ascot in the summer and made a smooth hurdling debut himself when winning at Punchestown in May.

With three places on the Sportsbook, I'm happy to take on the favourite with this one at his current price of 5/16.00.

Recommended Bet Back Belloccio each-way SBK 5/1

The Grade 1 Drinmore Novice Chase is another belter, and it revolves primarily around Gordon Elliott's Firefox and Henry de Bromhead's Heart Wood.

The former was a smart novice hurdler who placed at Cheltenham, Aintree and Punchestown last season, and he shapes as if he'll be even better over the bigger obstacles.

He's every inch a chaser on looks and made a fine winning start over fences at Down Royal last time, forcing a good gallop and jumping well before coming home an easy winner.

This looks the ideal next step for Firefox, though he does he have to concede experience over fences to Heart Wood, who sets the standard based on form.

However, for me Firefox is clearly the more exciting prospect and I'll be disappointed if he can't take this on his way to even bigger and better things.

It's also worth mentioning the other de Bromhead runner Gorgeous Tom, who's won both his completed starts over fences, the one blip coming when falling at Tipperary in October.

However, he's a sound enough jumper in the main, though perhaps lacks the class and potential of the big two in the betting.

Recommended Bet Back Firefox EXC 2.0+

The Grade 1 Hatton's Grace Hurdle is Sunday's feature race and while it may have only attracted four runners, it should serve up a mouthwatering clash between Lossiemouth and Teahupoo.

The latter has an excellent record when fresh and has taken this contest for the last two years.

Gordon Elliott's star made only three starts last season but was unbeaten, adding the Cheltenham and Punchestown Grade 1 Stayers races to his impressive CV.

He should take all the beating once more, but he does have to concede 7lb to Lossiemouth, who herself has compiled an impressive body of work.

Willie Mullins' mare has been beaten only once in nine starts over hurdles and stays this 2m 4f trip really well for one who's not short of speed.

She swerved a potential clash with stablemate State Man last week on account of an apparent stone bruise, but presumably she back in A1 condition for this test and just shades it for me.