Sunday Irish Racing Tips: A pair to back at Navan

There's an interesting card at Navan on Sunday, with a trio of graded races taking centre-stage as the jumps season starts to get into full swing. It's been a little while since I've penned one of these columns, so I thought we'd get back into the flow of things by taking a quick gallop through all eight races on the card.

First up is a 2m maiden hurdle at 12:10, and this looks a good spot for Gordon Elliott's hurdling debutant Ginto to make a winning start over timber. He showed useful form in bumpers, including an 8-length score at this course when last seen in February.

If he proves at least as good in this sphere he'll take plenty of pegging back, though is unlikely to be a backable price.

Chemical should have enough Energy to win

The following Grade 3 novice hurdle at 12:40 looks a fascinating contest and presents us with our first betting opportunity on the card. My Mate Mozzie looked a decent prospect when bolting up on hurdling debut at Punchestown last time and he looks set to be a warm order to follow up here.

However, at the likely prices I'm more inclined to side with Chemical Energy, who hurdled really fluently as he too made a winning bow at this track in September. The bare form of that effort does need improving upon but there's little doubt he'll continue to progress for the Elliott yard.

Stayers' Hurdle 1-2 renew rivalry

The 2m 4f Grade 2 Hurdle at 13:10 is the first of the feature races on the card and sees the first two from the Stayers' Hurdle at Cheltenham, Flooring Porter and Sire Du Berlais, renewing rivalry.

Flooring Porter improved out of all recognition last season, his Cheltenham success seeing him record a Timeform rating of 164 having started the campaign off a mark of 122 from the ratings gurus.

He'd probably had enough for the season when pulled up at Punchestown on his final start and should be back firing now.

If Sire Du Berlais is to get the better of Flooring Porter, first time up may be his best chance. He saw the back of his old rival a couple of times last season and is back for another crack here. This isn't a betting race for me but will be a fascinating contest nonetheless.

Hat-trick seekers do battle

The 2m handicap hurdle at 13:45 has a really competitive look to it, with several of the main protagonists coming into the race in good form.

Brides Hill is looking to complete the hat-trick having taken her last two, including when posting a career-best effort from a mark of 108 last time. She's been bumped up another 11 lb for that but won in such taking fashion that it would be no surprise if she makes light of the rise in the weights.

Influential Lady is another seeking a hat-trick and comes into this boasting a very similar profile to Brides Hill. She's won her last two off basement marks of 80 and 89 but could still be fairly handicapped off 98 here. Of the this in-form pair, I narrowly prefer her, though this isn't a race to be too dogmatic about.

Bay shouldn't be far away at an each-way price

Without doubt, the 2m 6f handicap hurdle at 14:20 is the most competitive race of the day, with a field of 20 heading to post. Henry de Bromhead's handicap debutant Gaspard Du Seuil looks likely to head the betting and he'll have a strong chance of justifying favouritism if running to the same sort of level as when second last time.

My worry with this one is his relative lack of experience for a race such as this. He's only had four starts over hurdles, though in fairness, his good run last time did come in a big field.

Although this is a trappy race, it has a decent look to it from an each-way perspective with enhanced place terms, so looks worth having a stab at.

Farrawaybay has been on the up of late and has a nice profile for a race such as this. She was second to Influential Lady last time, so a big run from that one in the previous race would be a good pointer to her chance here. She looks a fair mark and there should be just enough juice in her price for an each-way play.

Star chasers in action

The 2m Grade 2 Chase at 14:55 looks to lie between Notebook and the enigmatic Samcro, though neither of these particularly appeals to me as a betting conveyance. If forced to choose, I'd likely side with Notebook given Samcro has become an increasingly risky proposition over the last couple of years, his sticky jumping being the main issue.

It's hard to make a case for any of the other three against this pair, with the 139-rated Bridge Native the one who makes most appeal.

However, with official ratings of 160 for Notebook and 155 for Samcro, the size of his task becomes apparent.

Ballyadam's much-anticipated chasing debut got no further than the first fence at Punchestown last time, but barring another such incident, he should take the 2m 1f Beginners Chase at 15:25 without too much fuss.

He was a better hurdle than his two main rivals here, Buddy Rich and Wide Receiver, and it's all about whether his confidence has been knocked by that first-fence mishap last time. If not, and he'll surely have been well schooled since, he ought to be winning this.

There's not a great deal of form to go on the closing 2m bumper at 15:55, with Gordon Elliott's Gringo D'aubrelle looking to put his experience to good use back on in this sphere having finished second over hurdles last time. Newcomers Colonel Bellew and Mount Brown are interesting on paper and should ensure that it's not all plain sailing for the likely favourite, but there are too many imponderables for me, making this a race to swerve.

