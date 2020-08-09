To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform South Africa SmartPlays: Sunday 9 August

Racing in South Africa
Timeform bring you three to back in South Africa on Sunday
Timeform bring you the three best bets at Greyville on Sunday...

"...today could be the day he belatedly opens his account in what looks a weak contest on paper..."

Timeform on All Time High

#1 Dutch Alley - Greyville R5 (13:45 BST)

Dutch Alley takes another step up the ladder here but could be up to the task on the evidence of his recent efforts. Indeed, he has been a model of consistency at a lower level since the turn of the year, and his narrow defeat on the polytrack here last time was a just about a career-best performance. Vinson and News Stream are others with claims in an open heat.

#10 Perfect Air - Greyville R6 (14:20 BST)

Perfect Air arrives here in the form of her life, successful on three of her last five starts. She proved at least as good as ever when second in a listed event at this course last time, and the drop in grade here presents her with an excellent opportunity to add to her impressive tally in recent weeks. Connect Me and Star Vega can battle it out for a share of the minor money.

#9 All Time High - Greyville R8 (15:30 BST)

All Time High has been knocking on the door in recent starts and today could be the day he belatedly opens his account in what looks a weak contest on paper. Kenneth Macarthur showed improved form when second over this course and distance last time, so he is feared most ahead of Wild Earth.

Timeform,

