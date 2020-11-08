Timeform South Africa SmartPlays: Sunday 8 November

#5 Raiseahallelujah - Greyville R3 (11:50 GMT)

Raiseahallelujah showed improved form when fifth on the all-weather here last time, keeping on well to be beaten only two lengths. That form sets the standard in this line-up, so he looks to hold sound claims as he attempts to get off the mark. Fireonthetrack and Green Phantom are feared most.

#6 Jack In The Box - Greyville R5 (13:00 GMT)

Jack In The Box and Grey Linngari bring the strongest form credentials into this maiden. The latter has been knocking on the door recently, but preference is for Jack In The Box, who is much less exposed and stepped up markedly on his debut effort when filling the runner-up spot at this venue last time.

#10 Captain Oupie - Greyville R7 (14:10 GMT)

Captain Oupie has won his last two starts and should mount a bold hat-trick if continuing in the same rich vein of form, with futher improvement also not out of the question after only six starts. Winter Chill and Good Rhythm are others to consider.

