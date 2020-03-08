To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform US SmartPlays: Sunday 8 March

Horses leaving the stalls
Timeform pick out three bets in the US on Sunday
Timeform pick the best three bets at Aqueduct on Sunday....

"...difficult to see her not going in again given the manner of her recent performances."

Timeform on Sadie Lady

#7 Miss Hot Stones - Aqueduct R5 (19:31 GMT)

Miss Hot Stones paid the price for going off to hard when fading late on at this venue last time, but she should strip fitter for that outing and ought to be able to take advantage of this drop in class. Dirty Bird finished ahead of the selection last time but had fitness on her side, so expect the placings to be reversed here.

#5 Mo Diddley - Aqueduct R7 (20:30 GMT)

Mo Diddley finished fourth around here last time, but this represents a drop in class for Bruce Brown's charge, and he looks well placed to regain the winning thread. Blue Belt looks the pick of the remainder, while Moneymeister can also hit the frame coming from off the pace.

#7 Sadie Lady - Aqueduct R8 (20:59 GMT)

Sadie Lady arrives here in search of a hat-trick after twice scoring readily at this venue since the turn of the year, and it's difficult to see her not going in again given the manner of her recent performances. Excess Capacity looks the likeliest to chase the selection home, while Aunt Babe can make up the shortlist.

Aque (US) 8th Mar (R5 6f Claim)

Sunday 8 March, 5.30pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Its A Chance
Ma Meatloaf
Appletini
Ocean Conquest
Tiz A Kitten
Tequila Sunday
Miss Hot Stones
Evans Nice Now
Dirty Bird
Aque (US) 8th Mar (R7 6f Claim)

Sunday 8 March, 5.30pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Proud Enough
Blue Belt
Lauras Posse
Mo Diddley
Brimstone
Moneymeister
Massey Hall
Saratoga Giro
Aque (US) 8th Mar (R8 7f Allw)

Sunday 8 March, 5.30pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Trans Mississippi
Excess Capacity
Palomita
Aunt Babe
Quasar
Can U Handle This
Sadie Lady
Timeform,

