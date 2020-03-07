To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform UK SmartPlays: Sunday 8 March

Horses running at Warwick
Timeform provide three bets in the UK on Sunday
Timeform pick out their best back, lay and smart stat bets on Sunday...

"...worth siding with to take advantage of this return to calmer waters."

Timeform on Eclair de Guye

Back
Eclair de Guye - 14:50 Southwell

Eclair de Guye wasn't disgraced back down in trip at Fakenham last time, never really looking a threat but plugging on for fifth in what was in fact, not a bad race. He is probably still in good form after that and, considering he won off this mark back in November, he looks worth siding with to take advantage of this return to calmer waters.

Lay
Dublin Four - 17:00 Southwell

Dublin Four has established himself as a fairly useful hurdler, but didn't seem to relish the step back up in trip when a well-beaten sixth at Sandown last time. He still sets the standard in this field but looks vulnerable to anything above-average, and with point winner Carlow Farmer looking for his first success under Rules, he looks one to take on.

Smart Stat
Terrierman - 16:40 Warwick

22% - Dan Skelton's strike rate at Warwick since the start of the 2014/15 season

Point winner Terrierman got off the mark under Rules at the second attempt at this venue in November, confirming his debut promise when getting the better of Mercian Knight, and though he failed to confirm those placings from 7 lb worse off next time, he again ran well when third at Warwick on his handicap debut last time. But for a late blunder he likely would have made more of a challenge on that occasion, but he saw the trip out well nonetheless and remains unexposed, so looks worth chancing to get his head back in front.

Want to know how these tips get on? You can find today's horse racing results on the Timeform website.

Sthl 8th Mar (3m Hcap Chs)

Sunday 8 March, 1.50pm

Bet slip

Warw 8th Mar (3m2f Hcap Hrd)

Sunday 8 March, 2.00pm

Sthl 8th Mar (2m4f Mdn Hrd)

Sunday 8 March, 1.50pm

Timeform,

