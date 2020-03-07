Timeform UK SmartPlays: Sunday 8 March

Sthl 8th Mar (3m Hcap Chs)
Sunday 8 March, 1.50pm
Betting.Betfair
Timeform pick out their best back, lay and smart stat bets on Sunday...
"...worth siding with to take advantage of this return to calmer waters."
Timeform on Eclair de Guye
Back
Eclair de Guye - 14:50 Southwell
Eclair de Guye wasn't disgraced back down in trip at Fakenham last time, never really looking a threat but plugging on for fifth in what was in fact, not a bad race. He is probably still in good form after that and, considering he won off this mark back in November, he looks worth siding with to take advantage of this return to calmer waters.
Lay
Dublin Four - 17:00 Southwell
Dublin Four has established himself as a fairly useful hurdler, but didn't seem to relish the step back up in trip when a well-beaten sixth at Sandown last time. He still sets the standard in this field but looks vulnerable to anything above-average, and with point winner Carlow Farmer looking for his first success under Rules, he looks one to take on.
Smart Stat
Terrierman - 16:40 Warwick
22% - Dan Skelton's strike rate at Warwick since the start of the 2014/15 season
Point winner Terrierman got off the mark under Rules at the second attempt at this venue in November, confirming his debut promise when getting the better of Mercian Knight, and though he failed to confirm those placings from 7 lb worse off next time, he again ran well when third at Warwick on his handicap debut last time. But for a late blunder he likely would have made more of a challenge on that occasion, but he saw the trip out well nonetheless and remains unexposed, so looks worth chancing to get his head back in front.
Want to know how these tips get on? You can find today's horse racing results on the Timeform website.
