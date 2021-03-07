Timeform South Africa SmartPlays: Sunday 7 March

Grey (RSA) 7th Mar (R5 1600m Stks)Show Hide
Sunday 7 March, 1.00pm
|Sniper Shot
|Williams Land
|Paths Of Victory
|Trip To Africa
|Crown Towers
|Farland
|Priceless Ruler
Timeform select the three best bets at Greyville on Sunday...
"...looks competitive on form and a bold showing is expected..."
Timeform on Rise
#4 Trip To Africa - Greyville R5 (13:00)
A three-time winner from his nine runs last year, including twice at this course, Trip To Africa is taken to build on his creditable third in a handicap here last month and regain the winning thread. Williams Land holds outside claims, while class-dropper Crown Towers also merits consideration.
#5 Rise - Greyville R6 (13:35)
Rise has run with plenty of credit all winter, and she came close to resuming winning ways when a close second at Scottsville last time. She looks competitive on form and a bold showing is expected on her debut for Gavin Van Zyl's yard. Maria Corolina gets the vote for second, while Sacred makes up the shortlist.
#1 Drogarati - Greyville R8 (14:45)
Drogarati is yet to open his account after five attempts, but he hasn't been beaten far on either of his last three outings, and this looks a good opportunity for him to finally get the job done. Final Destiny is also in with a shout if able to build on his penultimate outings, while Mr Gonzales may be able to claim the remainder of the minor prize money.
