Timeform South Africa SmartPlays: Sunday 7 March

#4 Trip To Africa - Greyville R5 (13:00)

A three-time winner from his nine runs last year, including twice at this course, Trip To Africa is taken to build on his creditable third in a handicap here last month and regain the winning thread. Williams Land holds outside claims, while class-dropper Crown Towers also merits consideration.

#5 Rise - Greyville R6 (13:35)

Rise has run with plenty of credit all winter, and she came close to resuming winning ways when a close second at Scottsville last time. She looks competitive on form and a bold showing is expected on her debut for Gavin Van Zyl's yard. Maria Corolina gets the vote for second, while Sacred makes up the shortlist.

#1 Drogarati - Greyville R8 (14:45)

Drogarati is yet to open his account after five attempts, but he hasn't been beaten far on either of his last three outings, and this looks a good opportunity for him to finally get the job done. Final Destiny is also in with a shout if able to build on his penultimate outings, while Mr Gonzales may be able to claim the remainder of the minor prize money.