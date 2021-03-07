To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform South Africa SmartPlays: Sunday 7 March

Racing in South Africa
Timeform provide three bets in South Africa on Sunday

Timeform select the three best bets at Greyville on Sunday...

"...looks competitive on form and a bold showing is expected..."

Timeform on Rise

#4 Trip To Africa - Greyville R5 (13:00)

A three-time winner from his nine runs last year, including twice at this course, Trip To Africa is taken to build on his creditable third in a handicap here last month and regain the winning thread. Williams Land holds outside claims, while class-dropper Crown Towers also merits consideration.

#5 Rise - Greyville R6 (13:35)

Rise has run with plenty of credit all winter, and she came close to resuming winning ways when a close second at Scottsville last time. She looks competitive on form and a bold showing is expected on her debut for Gavin Van Zyl's yard. Maria Corolina gets the vote for second, while Sacred makes up the shortlist.

#1 Drogarati - Greyville R8 (14:45)

Drogarati is yet to open his account after five attempts, but he hasn't been beaten far on either of his last three outings, and this looks a good opportunity for him to finally get the job done. Final Destiny is also in with a shout if able to build on his penultimate outings, while Mr Gonzales may be able to claim the remainder of the minor prize money.

Recommended bets

#4 Trip To Africa - Greyville R5 (13:00)
#5 Rise - Greyville R6 (13:35)
#1 Drogarati - Greyville R8 (14:45)

Grey (RSA) 7th Mar (R5 1600m Stks)

Sunday 7 March, 1.00pm

Grey (RSA) 7th Mar (R6 1900m Hcap)

Sunday 7 March, 1.35pm

Grey (RSA) 7th Mar (R8 1400m Mdn)

Sunday 7 March, 2.45pm

