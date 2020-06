#1A Mr Dougie Fresh - Belmont R8 (22:04 BST)

Mr Dougie Fresh is a consistent type and has a decent chance on these terms, so looks to have the best claims. Summer Bourbon comes into this unbeaten in two races and can come out best of the rest. American Power also demands scrutiny.

#15 Complexity - Belmont R9 (22:36 BST)

Complexity will be hard to beat on these terms and looks the one to side with in this field. Flavius is back from a layoff with the blinkers on and is a contender as well. Majestic Dunhill also demands scrutiny.

#4 Coin The Phrase - Belmont R10 (23:08 BST)

Coin The Phrase makes plenty of appeal in several respects and looks the one to get on board with. Restraint of Trade has a jockey up with an excellent record riding for this stable and should go well too. Spectacularsunrise also demands consideration.