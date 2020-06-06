To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform UK SmartPlays: Sunday 7 June

Horses burst out of stalls
Timeform pick out three bets on what is another cracking day of racing on Sunday
Timeform pick out their best back, lay and smart stat bets on Sunday...

"...will progress further this season..."

Timeform on Sangarius

Back
Trueshan - 13:50 Newmarket

Trueshan was one of the most progressive three-year-olds around last season, landing the Old Rowley Cup over this course and distance prior to seeing off another smart sort in the shape of Hamish in a minor event at Newbury. He's the type to progress further this year, and is well worth his place in higher company. Communique sets the standard but he did end 2019 in a lull, while First In Line and Faylaq are promising in their own right.

Lay
Quadrilateral - 15:35 Newmarket

Quadrilateral has done nothing wrong to date, winning all three of her starts as a juvenile, notably the Fillies' Mile over the same course and distance. She came a long way in a short space of time considering she only made her debut in August, and she should have even more to offer this year. However, in the shape of Millisle, she faces a stern challenge. Millisle won the Cheveley Park Stakes over six furlongs at this course, but she is very much bred to relish this step up in trip and could have plenty of improvement in her.

Smart Stat
Sangarius - 14:40 Haydock

5 - Sir Michael Stoute's number of winners in past 10 runnings
£24.42 - Sir Michael Stoute's profit to a £1 level stake with horses running after a break

Sangarius missed his engagement at Newmarket on Friday in favour of running in this, and it looks the right decision. Sangarius took his form to a new level when winning the Hampton Court Stakes at Royal Ascot last season on his first start at a mile and a quarter, and looks a typical Sir Michael Stoute improver who will progress further this season. In Elarqam he meets a very smart type, but Sangarius is fancied to make the required improvement to bridge the gap for a yard that have an excellent record in this race.

Free form study

To celebrate the return of racing, Timeform Race Passes - the ultimate form guide - is free this week

Recommended bets

Back Trueshan - 13:50 Newmarket
Lay Quadrilateral - 15:35 Newmarket
Smart Stat Sangarius - 14:40 Haydock

Want to know how these tips get on? You can find today's horse racing results on the Timeform website.

Newm 7th Jun (1m4f Listed Stks)

Sunday 7 June, 1.50pm

Communique
Trueshan
First In Line
Faylaq
Ghostwatch
Dashing Willoughby
Secret Advisor
Floating Artist
Raakib Alhawa
Kellys Dino
Hayd 7th Jun (1m2f Grp3)

Sunday 7 June, 2.40pm

Elarqam
Sangarius
Lord North
King Ottokar
Telecaster
Walkinthesand
Newm 7th Jun (1m Grp1)

Sunday 7 June, 3.35pm

Millisle
Quadrilateral
Love
Raffle Prize
Boomer
Cloak Of Spirits
Shimmering
Summer Romance
Under The Stars
Les Hogues
Rose Of Kildare
Final Song
Yes Always
Graceful Magic
Romsey
Timeform,

