Timeform UK SmartPlays: Sunday 7 June

Trueshan - 13:50 Newmarket

Trueshan was one of the most progressive three-year-olds around last season, landing the Old Rowley Cup over this course and distance prior to seeing off another smart sort in the shape of Hamish in a minor event at Newbury. He's the type to progress further this year, and is well worth his place in higher company. Communique sets the standard but he did end 2019 in a lull, while First In Line and Faylaq are promising in their own right.

Quadrilateral - 15:35 Newmarket

Quadrilateral has done nothing wrong to date, winning all three of her starts as a juvenile, notably the Fillies' Mile over the same course and distance. She came a long way in a short space of time considering she only made her debut in August, and she should have even more to offer this year. However, in the shape of Millisle, she faces a stern challenge. Millisle won the Cheveley Park Stakes over six furlongs at this course, but she is very much bred to relish this step up in trip and could have plenty of improvement in her.

Smart Stat

Sangarius - 14:40 Haydock

5 - Sir Michael Stoute's number of winners in past 10 runnings

£24.42 - Sir Michael Stoute's profit to a £1 level stake with horses running after a break

Sangarius missed his engagement at Newmarket on Friday in favour of running in this, and it looks the right decision. Sangarius took his form to a new level when winning the Hampton Court Stakes at Royal Ascot last season on his first start at a mile and a quarter, and looks a typical Sir Michael Stoute improver who will progress further this season. In Elarqam he meets a very smart type, but Sangarius is fancied to make the required improvement to bridge the gap for a yard that have an excellent record in this race.