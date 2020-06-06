Timeform's Australian SmartPlays: Sunday 7 June

#4 King Of Hastings - Swan Hill R7 (06:30)

King Of Hastings was edged out by a head on his reappearance at Flemington last month and looks well placed to regain the winning thread here. Anthony Freedman's charge has Group class ability and makes plenty of appeal from a favourable middle draw. Superhard faded late on at Wangoom last start but has a good record with a run under his belt and could emerge as the main danger, while Inn Keeper's place claims looking as solid as any.

#5 Heptagon - Swan Hill R8 (07:00)

A Swan Hill Cup that looks to be a straight shootout between Heptagon and Achernar Star, with the preference going to the former. Mick Prince's charge backed up his eye-catching reappearance with a solid win at Caulfield last month, and with further improvement anticipated, as well as a nice weight drop, he looks the one to side with. Achernar Star is a class performer in his own right but may come up just short conceding weight all round, while Guizot looks a solid each-way option at a big price.

#3 Elegist - Swan Hill R9 (07:30)

Elegist progressed nicely last season, winning his maiden in comfortable fashion before coming up slightly short in a stronger race than this on his final outing in December. He resumes here after a seven-month break, and with natural improvement expected, this looks a good opportunity for him to get his campaign off to a winning start. Bombshell Belle and Vivi Valentina appeal as the likely dangers.