Timeform South Africa SmartPlays: Sunday 7 February

#8 Leslie Shadowliner - Scottsville R6 (13:40)

It has been twenty runs since Leslie Shadowliner's last success, but he came close to regaining the winning thread when third at Greyville last time, and a repeat of that performance should put him right in the mix. Bernie's Dream is another to consider in a trappy affair, while Charlie-Fox makes each-way appeal.

#9 King Julian - Scottsville R7 (14:15)

King Julian has some good form figures to his name, finishing in the top three in eight of his first nine runs, including when opening his account in good style at Greyville three starts back. He was below form when eighth at the same venue last time, but was returning from an almost three-month absence on that occasion. The fact that he was still heavily supported in the market shows how highly he is thought of, and he looks the one to side with at the forecast prices. King's Crusade and Gavel Strike look the pick of the remainder.

#1 Shape Of You - Scottsville R8 (14:50)

Shape Of You is improving by the run and she sets the benchmark on the back of her runner-up finish at Greyville in December, beaten three quarters of a length in a big-field maiden. She jumps off the page as the most likely winner and is difficult to oppose. Flymefree also merits consideration, while Emerald Isla makes up the shortlist.