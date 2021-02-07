To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform South Africa SmartPlays: Sunday 7 February

South African racing
Timeform provide three bets in South Africa on Sunday

Timeform select the three best bets at Scottsville on Sunday...

"...jumps off the page as the most likely winner and is difficult to oppose."

Timeform on Shape Of You

#8 Leslie Shadowliner - Scottsville R6 (13:40)

It has been twenty runs since Leslie Shadowliner's last success, but he came close to regaining the winning thread when third at Greyville last time, and a repeat of that performance should put him right in the mix. Bernie's Dream is another to consider in a trappy affair, while Charlie-Fox makes each-way appeal.

#9 King Julian - Scottsville R7 (14:15)

King Julian has some good form figures to his name, finishing in the top three in eight of his first nine runs, including when opening his account in good style at Greyville three starts back. He was below form when eighth at the same venue last time, but was returning from an almost three-month absence on that occasion. The fact that he was still heavily supported in the market shows how highly he is thought of, and he looks the one to side with at the forecast prices. King's Crusade and Gavel Strike look the pick of the remainder.

#1 Shape Of You - Scottsville R8 (14:50)

Shape Of You is improving by the run and she sets the benchmark on the back of her runner-up finish at Greyville in December, beaten three quarters of a length in a big-field maiden. She jumps off the page as the most likely winner and is difficult to oppose. Flymefree also merits consideration, while Emerald Isla makes up the shortlist.

Recommended bets

#8 Leslie Shadowliner - Scottsville R6 (13:40)
#9 King Julian - Scottsville R7 (14:15)
#1 Shape Of You - Scottsville R8 (14:50)

