Timeform South Africa SmartPlays: Sunday 6 December

#6 Star Vega - Scottsville R7 (13:25)

Star Vega arrives here in top form, winning at Greyville in August, before arguably improving on that effort when runner-up at the same venue in October. She has won over this course and distance in the past and is difficult to oppose on these terms. Blush Of Dawn is looking for her third successive win, so she demands respect, as does Love Bomb, who completes the shortlist.

#9 Double Espresso - Scottsville R8 (13:59)

This looks a reasonably deep race, but Double Espresso has been knocking on the door of late and is bound to go well again. He is a consistent sort, and at the forecast prices, he makes the most appeal. Winter Chill and Wolfgang look the two most likely to chase the selection home, though Good Rhythm is also an obvious danger.

#8 Jack In The Box - Scottsville R9 (14:35)

Jack In The Box has hit the frame in three of his four races to date, with his second at Greyville in October reading as particularly strong form. This looks a good opportunity for him to open his account at the fifth time of asking. Do Re Mi and Grey Linngari both make appeal from an each-way perspective.