Timeform US SmartPlays: Sunday 5 July

#7 Coach Villa - Belmont R6 (20:59 BST)

Coach Villa was a good winner when last seen four months ago and is one to be interested in again with a leading jockey booked.. Tapizearance is likely to be in the mix too. Cryptographer isn't entirely out of it either.

#9 Chaleur - Belmont R7 (21:32 BST)

Chaleur finished third last time out at Churchill Downs, and put in a good piece of work the other day, so looks the one to fall in with. Stone Tornado comes from a yard that specialises in this type of contest and should go well too. She's Got You makes up the three.

#2 Delaware - Belmont R9 (22:36 BST)

Delaware comes out best at the weights in this optional claimer and will be hard to beat on these terms. Front Run The Fed has a top jockey booked and is a contender too. Majestic Dunhill isn't entirely out of it either.

