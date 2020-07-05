To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform US SmartPlays: Sunday 5 July

American racing
Timeform pick out three bets from Belmont Park tonight
Timeform select the three best bets at Belmont on Sunday...

"...comes out best at the weights in this optional claimer..."

Timeform on Delaware

#7 Coach Villa - Belmont R6 (20:59 BST)

Coach Villa was a good winner when last seen four months ago and is one to be interested in again with a leading jockey booked.. Tapizearance is likely to be in the mix too. Cryptographer isn't entirely out of it either.

#9 Chaleur - Belmont R7 (21:32 BST)

Chaleur finished third last time out at Churchill Downs, and put in a good piece of work the other day, so looks the one to fall in with. Stone Tornado comes from a yard that specialises in this type of contest and should go well too. She's Got You makes up the three.

#2 Delaware - Belmont R9 (22:36 BST)

Delaware comes out best at the weights in this optional claimer and will be hard to beat on these terms. Front Run The Fed has a top jockey booked and is a contender too. Majestic Dunhill isn't entirely out of it either.

Recommended bets

Belmont (US) 5th Jul (R6 6f Allw)

Sunday 5 July, 8.59pm

Back Lay
Mister Bobby
Fevola
Ventus
Big Boy Mo
Tapizearance
Riken
Coach Villa
Cryptographer
Belmont (US) 5th Jul (R7 1m Allw Claim)

Sunday 5 July, 9.32pm

Back Lay
Indy Union
Kittens Covergirl
Dark Artist
The Great Johanna
Madita
Stone Tornado
Madeleine Must
Shes Got You
Chaleur
Belmont (US) 5th Jul (R9 7f Allw Claim)

Sunday 5 July, 10.36pm

Back Lay
Its All Relevant
Delaware
Telekinesis
Penalty
Vici
Majestic Dunhill
Front Run The Fed
Isotherm
Mai Ty One On
Chewing Gum
Pulsate
Timeform,

