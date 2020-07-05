Timeform US SmartPlays: Sunday 5 July

Belmont (US) 5th Jul (R6 6f Allw)Show Hide
Sunday 5 July, 8.59pm
|Mister Bobby
|Fevola
|Ventus
|Big Boy Mo
|Tapizearance
|Riken
|Coach Villa
|Cryptographer
Timeform select the three best bets at Belmont on Sunday...
"...comes out best at the weights in this optional claimer..."
Timeform on Delaware
#7 Coach Villa - Belmont R6 (20:59 BST)
Coach Villa was a good winner when last seen four months ago and is one to be interested in again with a leading jockey booked.. Tapizearance is likely to be in the mix too. Cryptographer isn't entirely out of it either.
#9 Chaleur - Belmont R7 (21:32 BST)
Chaleur finished third last time out at Churchill Downs, and put in a good piece of work the other day, so looks the one to fall in with. Stone Tornado comes from a yard that specialises in this type of contest and should go well too. She's Got You makes up the three.
#2 Delaware - Belmont R9 (22:36 BST)
Delaware comes out best at the weights in this optional claimer and will be hard to beat on these terms. Front Run The Fed has a top jockey booked and is a contender too. Majestic Dunhill isn't entirely out of it either.
|Pulsate