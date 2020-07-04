Timeform's Australian SmartPlays: Sunday 5 July

#7 Sulking - Sunshine Coast R6 (06:40)

Sulking also holds an entry a little later on the card, but this looks the race he is most likely to line up in, and he will boast a real winning chance if doing so. Sulking was undoubtedly below form when last seen at Randwick back in January, but he run two good trials in the lead up to this race, and looks a definite winning hope on his first start for Toby Edmonds. Lotsa Spirit has the fitness edge and ought to be bang there as well, while Irish Ace looks to hold solid each-way claims.

#10 Able Mable - Sunshine Coast R8 (07:50)

Able Mable didn't show an awful lot to work with on debut back in January, but she proved a different prospect entirely on her reappearance at Doomben last month, powering clear to win in impressive fashion. There is scope for further improvement too, so she gets the vote to follow up, with Contemptuous and Champagne Jet the two chief threats.

#1 Green Jacket - Sunshine Coast R9 (08:25)

Green Jacket took his tally to two wins in his last three races when just getting up on the line at Doomben last month, and after a short break to freshen him up, he looks a leading hope once again. Better Ethics was perhaps in need of the run when down the field at Ipswich and could pose a serious threat if back to his best here, while Tavis Town looks a solid option for third.