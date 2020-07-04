To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform's Australian SmartPlays: Sunday 5 July

Racing in Australia
Timeform pick out three bets in Australia on Sunday
Timeform pick out the three best bets at the Sunshine Coast on Sunday...

"...looks a definite winning hope on his first start for Toby Edmonds."

Timeform on Sulking

#7 Sulking - Sunshine Coast R6 (06:40)

Sulking also holds an entry a little later on the card, but this looks the race he is most likely to line up in, and he will boast a real winning chance if doing so. Sulking was undoubtedly below form when last seen at Randwick back in January, but he run two good trials in the lead up to this race, and looks a definite winning hope on his first start for Toby Edmonds. Lotsa Spirit has the fitness edge and ought to be bang there as well, while Irish Ace looks to hold solid each-way claims.

#10 Able Mable - Sunshine Coast R8 (07:50)

Able Mable didn't show an awful lot to work with on debut back in January, but she proved a different prospect entirely on her reappearance at Doomben last month, powering clear to win in impressive fashion. There is scope for further improvement too, so she gets the vote to follow up, with Contemptuous and Champagne Jet the two chief threats.

#1 Green Jacket - Sunshine Coast R9 (08:25)

Green Jacket took his tally to two wins in his last three races when just getting up on the line at Doomben last month, and after a short break to freshen him up, he looks a leading hope once again. Better Ethics was perhaps in need of the run when down the field at Ipswich and could pose a serious threat if back to his best here, while Tavis Town looks a solid option for third.

SCst (AUS) 5th Jul (R6 1000m CL1)

Sunday 5 July, 6.40am

1. Lotsa Spirit
2. Better Than Groovy
3. Mort Doyle
4. Hallside Hot Stuff
5. Irish Ace
6. Juxtaposed
7. Sulking
8. Clairvue Missy
9. Deep Echo
10. Top Society
11. King Klaus
12. Cimarron Kid
SCst (AUS) 5th Jul (R8 1000m Hcap)

Sunday 5 July, 7.50am

1. Golly Hutt
2. Clever Miss
4. Jet A One
8. Idea From Heaven
9. More Than Likely
10. Able Mabel
11. Isa Rocket
12. Sulking
14. Contemptuous
16. Deep Echo
18. Ghabbie
SCst (AUS) 5th Jul (R9 1400m Hcap)

Sunday 5 July, 8.25am

1. Green Jacket
2. Jakama
3. Better Ethics
4. Tavis Town
5. Phat Beats
6. Powering
7. Parangas
10. Bambalam
12. Concealed Dynamite
13. French Ocean
