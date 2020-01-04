Timeform UK SmartPlays: Sunday 5 January

Back

Highway One O Two - 12:40 Plumpton

Highway One O Two didn't manage to win in bumpers but still showed fairly useful form, and made no mistake when making a winning start over hurdles in a novice over C&D last month. Admittedly, that wasn't the strongest race of its type, but it was hard not to be impressed by the manner in which he got the job done, leading on the bridle soon after three out and quickening clear in the home straight to score by 19 lengths. He has a penalty to shoulder now, but there should be even more to come from him, and he is fully expected to follow up.

Lay

Cat Tiger - 13:40 Plumpton

Cat Tiger was a smart chaser when trained in France and has managed to win over hurdles for new connections. However, he has only been able to show fair form, and he could prove vulnerable under a penalty here. Therefore, it could be worth opposing him, with Moroder having achieved more in form terms when finishing third on his hurdling debut, and is open to more improvement.

Smart Stat

Ede'iffs Elton - 14:10 Plumpton

22% - Robert Walford's strike rate in mid season

There looks to be a fair bit of depth to this handicap, but Ede'iffs Elton is one of the least exposed in the field, and there is reason to think he will be capable of better now handicapping. Indeed, the handicapper has taken no chances with his opening mark, but three quick runs in novice company is unlikely to have got to the bottom of him, and his in-form yard enjoy plenty of success at this track.