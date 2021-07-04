To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform US SmartPlays: Sunday 4 July

US racing
Timeform highlight the best bets at Belmont

Timeform pick out the three best bets at Belmont on Sunday.

"...the pick of his form marks him out as the one to beat here..."

Timeform on Hard Won

#7 Hard Won - Belmont R5 (20:02)

Hard Won is just a modest maiden, but this isn't a strong contest, and the pick of his form marks him out as the one to beat here. He can put his experience to good use and prove too strong for the likes of The Ginger Queen and Except Temptation.

#6 Yodel E. A. Who - Belmont R8 (21:40)

Yodel E. A. Who was well below form at Pimlico seven weeks ago but his previous form stands him in good stead here and he is well worth chancing to bounce back under a good jockey booking. Maxwell Esquire has an excellent strike rate at this track and is a contender as well.

#2 Public Sector - Belmont R9 (22:12)

Public Sector is a well-bred colt who won well over this course and distance last time and represents a stable that have an excellent record in these races so is fancied to follow up. Like The King comes with a trainer and jockey combination that takes the eye and is a contender as well

Recommended bets

#7 Hard Won - Belmont R5 (20:02)
#6 Yodel E. A. Who - Belmont R8 (21:40)
#2 Public Sector - Belmont R9 (22:12)

Belmont Park (US) 4th Jul (R5 1m1f Mdn Claim)

Sunday 4 July, 8.02pm

Belmont Park (US) 4th Jul (R8 6f Allw Claim)

Sunday 4 July, 9.40pm

Belmont Park (US) 4th Jul (R9 1m Stks)

Sunday 4 July, 10.12pm

