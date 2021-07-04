Timeform US SmartPlays: Sunday 4 July

#7 Hard Won - Belmont R5 (20:02)

Hard Won is just a modest maiden, but this isn't a strong contest, and the pick of his form marks him out as the one to beat here. He can put his experience to good use and prove too strong for the likes of The Ginger Queen and Except Temptation.

#6 Yodel E. A. Who - Belmont R8 (21:40)

Yodel E. A. Who was well below form at Pimlico seven weeks ago but his previous form stands him in good stead here and he is well worth chancing to bounce back under a good jockey booking. Maxwell Esquire has an excellent strike rate at this track and is a contender as well.

#2 Public Sector - Belmont R9 (22:12)

Public Sector is a well-bred colt who won well over this course and distance last time and represents a stable that have an excellent record in these races so is fancied to follow up. Like The King comes with a trainer and jockey combination that takes the eye and is a contender as well