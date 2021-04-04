To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform South Africa SmartPlays: Sunday 4 April

Racing in South Africa
Timeform bring you three to back in South Africa on Sunday

Timeform provide the three best bets at Scottsville on Sunday.

"...ran out an impressive winner of a handicap at Turffontein last time..."

Timeform on Thumbs Up

#13 Candy Galore - Scottsville R5 (13:15 BST)

Candy Galore has been knocking on the door recently, showing useful form when nearly defying top weight in a handicap at Greyville last month. A repeat of that effort will put her right in the mix in this listed heat, along with Mirage and Flashy Kaitrina, who are fancied to emerge as the chief threats.

#2 Caya Coco - Scottsville R6 (13:50 BST)

Caya Coco's recent form figures don't inspire much confidence, but she is capable of making an impact in this Grade 3 judged on her best form. She was a listed winner last season and may benefit from being back against her own age group at level weights. Vihaan's Pie and Keep The Lights On are others who might have a say in proceedings.

#4 Thumbs Up - Scottsville R7 (14:25 BST)

Thumbs Up ran out an impressive winner of a handicap at Turffontein last time, forging clear to land the spoils by five and a quarter lengths. That was a career-best performance and one which reads very well in the context of this race. She is fancied to follow up at the expense of Speed Machine and Gainsford.

Recommended bets

#13 Candy Galore - Scottsville R5 (13:15 BST) 8.07/1
#2 Caya Coco - Scottsville R6 (13:50 BST) 5.79/2
#4 Thumbs Up - Scottsville R7 (14:25 BST)

Scots (RSA) 4th Apr (R5 1000m Listed)

Sunday 4 April, 1.15pm

Colour Of Light
Flashy Kaitrina
Nikiya
True Charm
Naoshima
Calulo
Linear
Vivid Jet
Vernichey
Hawker Typhoon
Mirage
Singforafa
Candy Galore
Spring Break
Scots (RSA) 4th Apr (R6 1400m Grd 3)

Sunday 4 April, 1.50pm

Vihaans Pie
Caya Coco
Freestate Star
Spice Market
Keep The Lights On
Princess Calla
Chanty Lane
Peanut Butter
Trickster
Scots (RSA) 4th Apr (R7 1400m Grd 3)

Sunday 4 April, 2.25pm

Storm Chaser
Stone Cold
My Bestie
Speed Machine
Vars Vicky
Gainsford
Seeking The Stars
