Timeform South Africa SmartPlays: Sunday 4 April

#13 Candy Galore - Scottsville R5 (13:15 BST)

Candy Galore has been knocking on the door recently, showing useful form when nearly defying top weight in a handicap at Greyville last month. A repeat of that effort will put her right in the mix in this listed heat, along with Mirage and Flashy Kaitrina, who are fancied to emerge as the chief threats.

#2 Caya Coco - Scottsville R6 (13:50 BST)

Caya Coco's recent form figures don't inspire much confidence, but she is capable of making an impact in this Grade 3 judged on her best form. She was a listed winner last season and may benefit from being back against her own age group at level weights. Vihaan's Pie and Keep The Lights On are others who might have a say in proceedings.

#4 Thumbs Up - Scottsville R7 (14:25 BST)

Thumbs Up ran out an impressive winner of a handicap at Turffontein last time, forging clear to land the spoils by five and a quarter lengths. That was a career-best performance and one which reads very well in the context of this race. She is fancied to follow up at the expense of Speed Machine and Gainsford.

