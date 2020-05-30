Timeform's French SmartPlays: Sunday 31 May

Ocean Atlantique - 14:50 Deauville

An eight-length winner on his second outing last autumn, Ocean Atlantique improved again after seven months off to finish runner-up in Group 3 company just over two weeks ago, in a race that has featured the subsequent Prix du Jockey Club winner featuring in each of the last two seasons. That is by far the best form on offer in this contest and this should be merely a stepping stone on to bigger and better things for Andre Fabre's charge. Irska made it two wins in two runs when scoring in a minor event at Saint-Cloud recently and looks a good bet for second.

Way To Paris - 16:00 Deauville

Way To Paris finished a creditable ¾-length second in the Prix d'Harcourt at Longchamp earlier this month, not only stepping up on his reappearance run, but also shaping as if retaining all his ability, particularly over a distance far from his optimum. Two thirds of this field were involved in that race, and with a step back up in trip expected to show him in an even better light, it is difficult to see Way To Paris not confirming that form and going one better. French King didn't need to be at his best to win a valuable race in Doha in February and looks to be the biggest threat.

Batwan - 16:35 Deauville

Batwan put up what was at the time a career best when finishing runner-up in last year's Prix de Saint-Georges at Longchamp, and after 12 months off, he returned with an even better effort to go one better in the same race. He may need to step up again to win this race, but his form has taken off since being dropped back to the minimum trip, and there is every reason to think he has the requisite improvement in his locker. Gold Vibe was second to Batwan last time and may have to settle for runner-up again.