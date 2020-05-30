Timeform's Australian SmartPlays: Sunday 31 May

#3 Bones - Ballarat R7 (06:30)

Bones began awkwardly on his debut, running on from midfield but only managing to finish fifth. He returned much better for the experience next time however, sitting just off the pace on the heavy ground before joining the leaders and taking over a furlong from home, finishing strongly at the line to break his maiden. Both of those efforts came at this venue, with the latter over this distance, and it is suspected that Mitchell Freedman's lightly-raced three-year-old won't have to improve much to get the job done again. Czechoslovakia and Frazil look the pick of the remainder.

#10 Accordingly - Ballarat R8 (07:00)

Accordingly made a cracking return to action at this venue after five-months off recently, challenging the leaders inside the final half-furlong and finding more to fend off the runner-up, who in turn pulled over three lengths clear of a subsequent winner in third. She has an unfavourable wide draw to contend with here, but does get a drop in weight, so she looks worth chancing to follow up, particularly at what promises to be an enticing price. Loolwah has the in-from Billy Egan taking over in the saddle and is a player on the pick of her form, while Despacito should go well from a low draw.

#2 High 'N' Dry - Ballarat R9 (07:30)

After joining the leaders inside the final two furlongs, High 'N' Dry fought on strongly only to go down in the last few strides in a stronger grade than this at Sandown last time. A son of High Chaparral, High 'N' Dry has shown gradual improvement as he's been stepped up in trip, and is bred for this distance, and possibly further. He is expected to race just off the pace and have too much staying power for his rivals late in the day. Flag Edition came up slightly short on heavy ground last time, but has won twice from four attempts this campaign (both over shorter) and may be worth another chance to prove herself at this trip, while Cash For Diamonds looks a solid each-way option.