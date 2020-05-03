Timeform US SmartPlays: Sunday 3 May

Tampa (US) 3rd May (R6 1m Claim)
Sunday 3 May, 8.12pm
|Blazing Brooke
|Caspian Tale
|Denver
|Our Petunia
|Luna
|Fun Paddy
|Handsome Girl
|Darlindiva
|Lady Love
|Pleasant Buffy
Timeform bring you their three best bets from Tampa Bay on Sunday...
"The level of his form makes him of interest in this contest..."
Timeform on Lost In Limbo
#5 Luna - Tampa Bay R6 (20:12 GMT)
Luna was a good winner over this C&D in January and is best forgiven her latest effort back on turf last month, caught five wide into the first turn. The return to dirt will be in her favour and a bold bid is expected.
#9 Lost In Limbo - Tampa Bay R8 (21:12 GMT)
Lost In Limbo is a generally consistent sort who was in good form last year, winning over a similar trip in August. The level of his form makes him of interest in this contest and he should go close provided luck in running. Cuestion de Tiempo looks the main danger.
#1 Not Regret - Tampa Bay (21:43 GMT)
Not Regret looks the clear pick at the weights and looks the one to beat, ahead of the lightly-raced Vaunt, who makes appeal on debut for a new barn and is also likely to be on the premises. Romantic Gizmo can follow the first two home.
#5 Luna – Tampa Bay R6 (20:12 GMT)
#9 Lost In Limbo – Tampa Bay R8 (21:12 GMT)
#1 Not Regret – Tampa Bay (21:43 GMT)
