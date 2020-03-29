To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform US SmartPlays: Sunday 29 March

Horses on dirt
Timeform pick out three bets in the US tonight
Timeform bring you their three best bets at Tampa Bay on Sunday...

"...he looks the one to side with..."

Timeform on Will Runaway

#3 Will Runaway - Tampa Bay R5 (19:19 GMT)

Will Runaway appears to be coming into some form and could be hard to catch if getting on the lead from a good draw in stall 3. He was unsuited by being shifted four wide on the turn over six furlongs here last time, and, fully effective at this trip, he looks the one to side with. The Exception has a bit to find with the selection on their last running but should still pose the biggest threat.

#1 Her Name Is Star - Tampa Bay R7 (20:20 GMT)

Her Name Is Star has been lightly raced since her win in August, and is worth another chance having shaped too bad to be true over a mile here last time. That run came on turf, but the switch back to dirt now ought to suit her, and on the pick of her form, she is entitled to go close here. Demanding is the morning line favourite and is entitled to go close too having endured a wide trip last time.

#11 Hey Kitten - Tampa Bay R8 (20:51 GMT)

Hey Kitten is generally a consistent sort, so her below-par run last time came as a shock, and is worth another chance on the balance of her form. Her win on her previous start reads well in the context of this race and she ought to make a bold bid with the likelihood of a strong pace. Richies Great Girl looks the biggest danger.

Looking for a great app that offers form and results? Download the free Timeform horse racing app.

Tampa (US) 29th Mar (R5 7f Claim)

Sunday 29 March, 7.19pm

Bet slip

Tampa (US) 29th Mar (R7 6f Claim)

Sunday 29 March, 8.20pm

Bet slip

Tampa (US) 29th Mar (R8 1m Allw Claim)

Sunday 29 March, 8.51pm

Timeform,

