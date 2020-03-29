Timeform US SmartPlays: Sunday 29 March

#3 Will Runaway - Tampa Bay R5 (19:19 GMT)

Will Runaway appears to be coming into some form and could be hard to catch if getting on the lead from a good draw in stall 3. He was unsuited by being shifted four wide on the turn over six furlongs here last time, and, fully effective at this trip, he looks the one to side with. The Exception has a bit to find with the selection on their last running but should still pose the biggest threat.

#1 Her Name Is Star - Tampa Bay R7 (20:20 GMT)

Her Name Is Star has been lightly raced since her win in August, and is worth another chance having shaped too bad to be true over a mile here last time. That run came on turf, but the switch back to dirt now ought to suit her, and on the pick of her form, she is entitled to go close here. Demanding is the morning line favourite and is entitled to go close too having endured a wide trip last time.



#11 Hey Kitten - Tampa Bay R8 (20:51 GMT)

Hey Kitten is generally a consistent sort, so her below-par run last time came as a shock, and is worth another chance on the balance of her form. Her win on her previous start reads well in the context of this race and she ought to make a bold bid with the likelihood of a strong pace. Richies Great Girl looks the biggest danger.

