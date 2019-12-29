To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform US SmartPlays: Sunday 29 December

Horses at the winning post
Timeform pick out three bets in the US on Sunday
Timeform head to Tampa Bay for their three best bets on Sunday...

"This looks an ideal opportunity for her to record a sixth career success..."

Timeform on Foxy Mischief

#4 Flan - Tampa Bay R3 (18:44)

In a race that looks as though it will unfold at a tepid pace, Flan should be better placed than most towards the head of affairs. Second on her last two outings, Flan can deservedly go one better here, with Winning Quality the one who can chase her home.

#6 Foxy Mischief - Tampa Bay R4 (19:14)

Foxy Mischief was claimed out of her most recent race at Churchill Downs, where she has been keeping better company than she faces today. This looks an ideal opportunity for her to record a sixth career success, at the likely expense of Clearwater and Tobago.

#3 Don't Fight - Tampa Bay R5 (19:44)

In what looks an interesting turf maiden, Don't Fight is fancied to come out on top, after shaping as though better for the race here last time when returning from a short layoff. Gentle Touch may be next best, while War Rose is another to consider.

Timeform,

