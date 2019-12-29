Timeform South Africa SmartPlays: Sunday 29 December

#8 Farland - Greyville R6 (13:25 GMT)

Farland put in a good effort when a respectable fifth in a handicap at Scottsville earlier this month and has a good chance on the pick of his form. He is a course-and-distance winner and get the vote ahead of Collabro, who ran well at this track over 6f last month, while Gimme Peace looks third best.

#6 Romanesca - Greyville R7 (14:00 GMT)

Romanesca struggled in what turned out to be a reasonably strong race at this track in October, but quickly put that run aside with a comfortable victory at Scottsville recently, and sets the bar high in this race. Techno Captain ranks next amongst the remainder, while Secret Dynasty heads up those chasing third place.

#13 Walton Hall - Greyville R8 (14:35 GMT)

Walton Hall shaped with promise on debut when runner-up by a nose at this track last month. He is up in trip here and, with further improvement anticipated, is taken to get off the mark at the second time of asking. Master Vision seems the most likely to capitalise if the selection fails to deliver, while Let's Blaze looks another worth close attention.