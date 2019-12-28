To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform UK SmartPlays: Sunday 29 December

Wincanton hurdle
Timeform provide their three best bets in the UK on Sunday
Timeform pick out their best back, lay and smart stat bets on Sunday...

"...can rack up a hat-trick over fences..."

Timeform on Maire Banrigh

Back
Casablanca Mix - 13:35 Doncaster

Casablanca Mix has looked an improved performer this season, winning all three of her starts over fences this season, though she didn't have to match the form of her Summer Plate win when winning a listed event at Aintree by 15 lengths last time. That was her first run for five months, and she didn't travel with her usual fluency, but the softer ground and lack of a recent run are excuses on that front. The likely better ground will suit her here and, though last year's winner poses a real threat, Casablanca Mix makes plenty of appeal.

Lay
Corrany - 14:10 Doncaster

Corrany sets the standard on form following his runner-up effort in a nice looking race at Ludlow but this looks another potentially hot race. Therefore it could be worth taking him on at what will likely be short odds. Sometimes Always particularly caught the eye on his hurdling debut at Ascot last time and will prove a big danger.

Smart Stat
Maire Banrigh - 12:25 Doncaster

22% - Dan Skelton's strike rate with chasers at up to 2m3f

Maire Banrigh has made the perfect start over fences, making a mockery of her handicap mark when making a winning start in this sphere at Stratford in October and running to a similar level when winning a listed event at Warwick last month. She is now 19 higher than when she last contested a handicap, but she is improving all the time, and can rack up a hat-trick over fences.

Recommended bets

Back Casablanca Mix – 13:35 Doncaster
Lay Corrany - 14:10 Doncaster
Smart Stat Maire Banrigh - 12:25 Doncaster

Want to know how these tips get on? You can find today's horse racing results on the Timeform website.

Bet now

Timeform,

