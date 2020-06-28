Timeform US SmartPlays: Sunday 28 June

#4 California Night - Belmont Park R5 (20:27)

California Night's chances were over before they could begin when he missed the break over six furlongs here last time, but he is back up to a much more suitable distance now and should be able to make his presence felt. Armament and Mills are two likely challengers who shouldn't be taken lightly, however.

#7 Fact Checking - Woodbine R9 (22:17)

Fact Checking has found only one too good in each of her last four starts, but looks to have been found a good opportunity to go one better here. She is head and shoulders above the rest of the field on figures and should take plenty of beating on these terms. Western Taffy looks the pick of the remainder, while Betwixting makes up the shortlist.

#6 Two Cent Tootsie - Belmont Park R9 (22:36)

Two Cent Tootsie is eleven runs without a win but has shown plenty of ability during those outings and shouldn't be too long in getting off the mark. She will likely use her early pace to blaze a trail and will take plenty of catching if her rivals are not on their toes. Crescent Lady and Sainte Mere Eglise have both shown signs of encouragement in their respective outings and could be two to keep an eye on.