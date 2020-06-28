To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform US SmartPlays: Sunday 28 June

Racing in America
Timeform pick out three bets in the US tonight
Timeform select the three best bets at Belmont and Woodbine on Sunday...

"...head and shoulders above the rest of the field on figures and should take plenty of beating..."

Timeform on Fact Checking

#4 California Night - Belmont Park R5 (20:27)

California Night's chances were over before they could begin when he missed the break over six furlongs here last time, but he is back up to a much more suitable distance now and should be able to make his presence felt. Armament and Mills are two likely challengers who shouldn't be taken lightly, however.

#7 Fact Checking - Woodbine R9 (22:17)

Fact Checking has found only one too good in each of her last four starts, but looks to have been found a good opportunity to go one better here. She is head and shoulders above the rest of the field on figures and should take plenty of beating on these terms. Western Taffy looks the pick of the remainder, while Betwixting makes up the shortlist.

#6 Two Cent Tootsie - Belmont Park R9 (22:36)

Two Cent Tootsie is eleven runs without a win but has shown plenty of ability during those outings and shouldn't be too long in getting off the mark. She will likely use her early pace to blaze a trail and will take plenty of catching if her rivals are not on their toes. Crescent Lady and Sainte Mere Eglise have both shown signs of encouragement in their respective outings and could be two to keep an eye on.

Recommended bets

#4 California Night – Belmont Park R5 (20:27)
#7 Fact Checking – Woodbine R9 (22:17)
#6 Two Cent Tootsie – Belmont Park R9 (22:36)

Looking for a great app that offers form and results? Download the free Timeform horse racing app.

Belmont (US) 28th Jun (R5 1m1f Claim)

Sunday 28 June, 8.27pm

Spectacular Plum
Walkoff
California Night
Brokers Prize
Lil Commissioner
Armament
Woodb (US) 28th Jun (R9 5f Allw)

Sunday 28 June, 10.17pm

Aunt Tillie
Systemic Risk
Western Taffy
Roman Doro
Miss Bobbit
Betwixting
Fact Checking
Belmont (US) 28th Jun (R9 1m1f Mdn)

Sunday 28 June, 10.36pm

Kiss And Run
Timeless Journey
Giacosa
Beyond Brown
Two Cent Tootsie
Tornado Crossing
Spin Your Partner
Crescent Lady
Kept Waiting
Timeform,

