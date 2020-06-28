Timeform South Africa SmartPlays: Sunday 28 June

Grey (RSA) 28th Jun (R6 1600m Grd 1)Show Hide
Sunday 28 June, 1.07pm
|Back
|Lay
|Vardy
|Matador Man
|Clouds Unfold
|Do It Again
|Twist Of Fate
|Rainbow Bridge
|Cirillo
Bet slip
New to Betfair?
Join to place betsJoin today
Timeform select the three best bets at the Greyville on Sunday...
"...boasts the best all-round profile in this field and should be primed for a big effort..."
Timeform on Cirillo
#8 Cirillo - Greyville R6 (13:07)
Cirillo produced the best performance of his career to land a Grade 2 at Turffontein in March, and he equaled that form when finding just two too good at the highest level on his reappearance earlier this month. He boasts the best all-round profile in this field and should be primed for a big effort with a run now under his belt. Rainbow Bridge was edged out by a neck in a Grade 1 at Kenilworth back in February and will pose a serious threat if ready to roll, while Vardy is another to bear in mind.
#3 Summer Pudding - Greyville R7 (13:42)
A deep Grade 1 but it is difficult to get away from Summer Pudding. The unbeaten charge made it six wins from as many runs when becoming just the third filly to land the Triple Tiara after victories in the Guineas, Oaks and Classic this year. She is a superstar and it will take a mighty performance to see her 100% record threatened. Fellow unbeaten filly Lady Of Steel may provide the chief threat, though more will be required from her, while Kelpie can fight it out for the minor honours.
#6 Padre Pio - Greyville R8 (14:17)
Padre Pio proved a class above his rivals when landing a handicap over seven furlongs at this venue back in March, and he certainly didn't look out of place when a short-head second at Grade 2 level back at this course earlier in the month. He sets the benchmark in this race and, provided he proves suited to this significant step up in trip, he should take plenty of beating. Got The Greenlight and Golden Ducat are the pick of the remainder.
You can bet without leaving Betting.Betfair with our on-site betslip for Exchange markets. You'll see the Exchange back and lay prices at the end of articles - simply login and place your bets as you would do on the main Exchange site.
#8 Cirillo – Greyville R6 (13:07)
#3 Summer Pudding – Greyville R7 (13:42)
#6 Padre Pio – Greyville R8 (14:17)
Looking for a great app that offers form and results? Download the free Timeform horse racing app.
Sunday 28 June, 1.07pm
|Back
|Lay
|Vardy
|Matador Man
|Clouds Unfold
|Do It Again
|Twist Of Fate
|Rainbow Bridge
|Cirillo
Sunday 28 June, 1.42pm
|Back
|Lay
|Driving Miss Daisy
|Lady of Steel
|Summer Pudding
|Keep Smiling
|Sovereign Secret
|Victoria Paige
|Marygold
|Mary O
|Follow The Star
|Kelpie
|Labyrinth
|Heart Stwings
|Rattle Mouse
Sunday 28 June, 2.17pm
|Back
|Lay
|Share Holder
|Wild Coast
|Shango
|Golden Ducat
|Got The Greenlight
|Padre Pio
|Liberty Hall
|Azores
|Sachdev
|Tree Tumbo