Timeform South Africa SmartPlays: Sunday 28 June

#8 Cirillo - Greyville R6 (13:07)

Cirillo produced the best performance of his career to land a Grade 2 at Turffontein in March, and he equaled that form when finding just two too good at the highest level on his reappearance earlier this month. He boasts the best all-round profile in this field and should be primed for a big effort with a run now under his belt. Rainbow Bridge was edged out by a neck in a Grade 1 at Kenilworth back in February and will pose a serious threat if ready to roll, while Vardy is another to bear in mind.

#3 Summer Pudding - Greyville R7 (13:42)

A deep Grade 1 but it is difficult to get away from Summer Pudding. The unbeaten charge made it six wins from as many runs when becoming just the third filly to land the Triple Tiara after victories in the Guineas, Oaks and Classic this year. She is a superstar and it will take a mighty performance to see her 100% record threatened. Fellow unbeaten filly Lady Of Steel may provide the chief threat, though more will be required from her, while Kelpie can fight it out for the minor honours.

#6 Padre Pio - Greyville R8 (14:17)

Padre Pio proved a class above his rivals when landing a handicap over seven furlongs at this venue back in March, and he certainly didn't look out of place when a short-head second at Grade 2 level back at this course earlier in the month. He sets the benchmark in this race and, provided he proves suited to this significant step up in trip, he should take plenty of beating. Got The Greenlight and Golden Ducat are the pick of the remainder.