Timeform's Australian SmartPlays: Sunday 28 June

Racing in Australia
Timeform pick out three bets in Australia on Saturday
Timeform pick out the three best bets at the Sunshine Coast on Sunday...

"...she ought to take all the beating as she bids for the hat-trick."

Timeform on Idea From Heaven

#5 Fast Train - Sunshine Coast R7 (07:39)

Fast Train showed improved form on his first outing for Darryl Hansen last start, battling on well for second at the Gold Coast. His overall form reads well in the context of this race and with the weight relief, along with a favourable draw, he should be able to make his presence felt. Battle Plane and Berring Sea represent the main dangers.

#15 Annabeth - Sunshine Coast R8 (08:10)

Annabeth has been impressive in recent runs, breaking her maiden at Warracknabeal in May and finding only one too good on her two subsequent outings. She was in the finish last time, missing out by a whisker, and should go close again. Tavis Town shouldn't be too far away, while Green Jacket is an improving sort worth a second look.

#9 Idea From Heaven - Sunshine Coast R10 (09:15)

Idea From Heaven was heavily-backed here in January after easily breaking her maiden at the same track the previous month, and she repaid her supporters in kind, joining the leaders in the straight before taking over entering the final furlong and eventually putting three lengths between herself and the rest of the field. She should be primed for this after a trial win earlier in the month, and she ought to take all the beating as she bids for the hat-trick. Sukoshi and Hautclere may be the pick of the remainder.

On Betting.Betfair – Betslip

You can now bet without leaving Betting.Betfair with our on-site betslip for Exchange markets. You'll see the Exchange back and lay prices at the end of articles - simply login and place your bets as you would do on the main Exchange site.

SCst (AUS) 28th Jun (R7 1800m CL4)

Sunday 28 June, 7.39am

1. Bering Sea
2. Battle Plane
3. Own Sweet Way
4. Blue Comet
5. Fast Train
6. Storm Harbour
7. Casurina Star
9. Charlies World
10. Joys Reward
11. Shelter Lady
SCst (AUS) 28th Jun (R8 1400m 3yo)

Sunday 28 June, 8.10am

1. Green Jacket
2. Jakama
4. Better Ethics
5. Samurai
6. Tavis Town
7. Nitroglycerine
8. Pointstohappiness
9. Firebox
10. Flirty Deb
11. Genzai The Wolf
12. Powering
13. The Carpenter
14. Belrocos Babe
15. Annabeth
16. Makeup
17. Graphite Express
18. Dawson Delight
19. Daring Belle
20. Redstone
21. French Ocean
SCst (AUS) 28th Jun (R10 1000m CL2)

Sunday 28 June, 9.15am

1. Leroytheconqueror
2. Mittere
3. Beatsme
4. Wait A Minute
5. Hautclere
6. Lotsa Spirit
9. Idea From Heaven
11. Charway
12. Isa Rocket
13. Sukoshi
14. Sulking
15. Vogue Rock
16. Toujours Lamour
17. Stepped In Paint
18. Contemptuous
19. Clairvue Missy
20. Deep Echo
21. Mort Doyle
22. Hinano
