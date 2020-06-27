Timeform's Australian SmartPlays: Sunday 28 June

#5 Fast Train - Sunshine Coast R7 (07:39)

Fast Train showed improved form on his first outing for Darryl Hansen last start, battling on well for second at the Gold Coast. His overall form reads well in the context of this race and with the weight relief, along with a favourable draw, he should be able to make his presence felt. Battle Plane and Berring Sea represent the main dangers.

#15 Annabeth - Sunshine Coast R8 (08:10)

Annabeth has been impressive in recent runs, breaking her maiden at Warracknabeal in May and finding only one too good on her two subsequent outings. She was in the finish last time, missing out by a whisker, and should go close again. Tavis Town shouldn't be too far away, while Green Jacket is an improving sort worth a second look.

#9 Idea From Heaven - Sunshine Coast R10 (09:15)

Idea From Heaven was heavily-backed here in January after easily breaking her maiden at the same track the previous month, and she repaid her supporters in kind, joining the leaders in the straight before taking over entering the final furlong and eventually putting three lengths between herself and the rest of the field. She should be primed for this after a trial win earlier in the month, and she ought to take all the beating as she bids for the hat-trick. Sukoshi and Hautclere may be the pick of the remainder.