To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

World Snooker Tips

England Cricket Tips

Horse Racing Tips

Today's Racing Results

Today's Racecards

Premier League Tips

Timeform US SmartPlays: Sunday 26 July

American racing
Timeform bring you three to back in the US tonight
Join today
View market
View the Betslip

Timeform bring you the three best bets from Monmouth Park on Sunday...

"...will prove difficult to reel back in if they afford him too much leeway."

Timeform on Francatelli

#3 Francatelli - Monmouth Park R1 (17:50)

Francatelli produced a good effort to finish second at Laurel Park on his debut last month, run down by the winner only late in the day, and he has his excuses for not quite running up to that level last time. There doesn't look to be too much pace in this field so Francatelli may get his own way out in front and he will prove difficult to reel back in if they afford him too much leeway. Snoop The Cash and Cool Hand Coop appeal the most of the remainder.

#4 Elegant Rose - Monmouth Park R3 (18:42)

Elegant Rose took advantage of a return to calmer waters to regain the winning thread over this course and distance last time and it is difficult to see her not following up in what appears to be a similar standard of race. Take Charge Against only narrowly missed out at Gulfstream Park last time and is also likely to be on the premises, while Bee'snbee's is another who warrants a second look.

#8 Suz - Monmouth Park R8 (21:00)

Suz was below par when last of six at Gulfstream last time but she has some good form to her name and looks worth chancing here for her new stable. Tom Clark has a good record with sprinters and his new recruit can take advantage of being the only real pace horse in this field and run out an all-the-way winner. Tuesday's Rose has her sights lowered here and represents the chief threat, while Girl Powder also merits consideration.

On Betting.Betfair – Betslip

You can bet without leaving Betting.Betfair with our on-site betslip for Exchange markets. You'll see the Exchange back and lay prices at the end of articles - simply login and place your bets as you would do on the main Exchange site.

Recommended bets

#3 Francatelli - Monmouth Park R1 (17:50)
#4 Elegant Rose - Monmouth Park R3 (18:42)
#8 Suz - Monmouth Park R8 (21:00)

Looking for a great app that offers form and results? Download the free Timeform horse racing app.

Monm (US) 26th Jul (R1 5f Mdn)

Show Hide

Sunday 26 July, 5.50pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Morethanaconqueror
Mojac Kat
Francatelli
Discos Bridge
Scoop The Cash
Cool Hand Coop
Bon Prix
Halfy
Our Destiny
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Monm (US) 26th Jul (R3 6f Claim)

Show Hide

Sunday 26 July, 6.42pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Take Charge Again
Lost Point
Dancingthehnydaway
Elegant Rose
Little Natalia
Beesnbees
Evans Nice Now
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Monm (US) 26th Jul (R8 6f Claim)

Show Hide

Sunday 26 July, 9.00pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Ocean Conquest
Wildly Good Lookin
Tuesdays Rose
Girl Powder
Bangle Gal
Southern Touch
Fiore
Suz
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open your account today using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn - £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses
Bet Now

T&Cs apply.

Timeform,

More Horse Racing Tips

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles