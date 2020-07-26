Timeform US SmartPlays: Sunday 26 July

#3 Francatelli - Monmouth Park R1 (17:50)

Francatelli produced a good effort to finish second at Laurel Park on his debut last month, run down by the winner only late in the day, and he has his excuses for not quite running up to that level last time. There doesn't look to be too much pace in this field so Francatelli may get his own way out in front and he will prove difficult to reel back in if they afford him too much leeway. Snoop The Cash and Cool Hand Coop appeal the most of the remainder.

#4 Elegant Rose - Monmouth Park R3 (18:42)

Elegant Rose took advantage of a return to calmer waters to regain the winning thread over this course and distance last time and it is difficult to see her not following up in what appears to be a similar standard of race. Take Charge Against only narrowly missed out at Gulfstream Park last time and is also likely to be on the premises, while Bee'snbee's is another who warrants a second look.

#8 Suz - Monmouth Park R8 (21:00)

Suz was below par when last of six at Gulfstream last time but she has some good form to her name and looks worth chancing here for her new stable. Tom Clark has a good record with sprinters and his new recruit can take advantage of being the only real pace horse in this field and run out an all-the-way winner. Tuesday's Rose has her sights lowered here and represents the chief threat, while Girl Powder also merits consideration.