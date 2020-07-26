Timeform South Africa SmartPlays: Sunday 26 July

#1 Katak - Kenilworth R6 (14:00)

Katak didn't need to improve to land a Grade 3 race at this course earlier this month, taking his career total to four wins in as many runs, and it is difficult to see him losing his unbeaten run here, despite the significant step up in trip. Super Silvano got closest to the selection last time and could fill second place again, while Over The Odds is another with solid place claims.

#6 Heaven's Embrace - Kenilworth R7 (14:35)

A course winner, Heaven's Embrace got off the mark for the season when landing the odds at Durbanville back in March, and she has run respectably on her two outings since the resumption, including when not beaten too far into fourth in a listed race here earlier this month. She is a consistent performer who is expected to be bang there. Duchess Of Bourbon may be the best bet for second, while Princess Irene makes up the shortlist.

#2 Celestial Storm - Kenilworth R8 (15:10)

This is an open-looking race but Celestial Storm's overall form makes her the one to beat. She should strip fitter for her reappearance run at this venue last month and gets the vote to come out on top. World Radar produced a career best to make a winning return at Fairview in June and could prove the chief threat, while Icon Princess is another who demands close scrutiny.