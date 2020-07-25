Timeform's Australian SmartPlays: Sunday 26 July

#1 Make It Count - Sale R6 (06:20 BST)

Make It Count looks well placed back in grade and distance. He's won two from three attempts at 1100m and with the claim and an inside draw he looks to have a few things in his favour. Sapphire Crown is lightly raced and progressive, so has to be of interest, while Heavenly Light is another to consider.

#2 Pay Your Dues - Sale R7 (06:55 BST)

Pay Your Dues has a wide barrier to contend with but gets the blinkers back on and has won third time up before. His recent close up efforts behind Bastyan and That Girl, at this track two starts ago, read well for this, so he looks the way to go. Deep Dive didn't figure when a warm favourite last time but is respected back on turf, while Roppongi was impressive when breaking his maiden last time.

#3 Boomstock - Sale R8 (07:30 BST)

Boomstock has a great record at the distance and from a good draw he can settle handy to the speed. He's only finished outside the top two once in six runs this preparation and another win isn't far away. Anything But is better over slightly further but is worth including as he has been racing well, while Ocean Miss makes some appeal, also.

