To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

World Snooker Tips

England Cricket Tips

Horse Racing Tips

Today's Racing Results

Today's Racecards

Premier League Tips

Timeform's Australian SmartPlays: Sunday 26 July

Australian racing
Timeform bring you three to back in Australia on Sunday
Join today
View market
View the Betslip

Timeform pick out the three best bets from Sale on Sunday...

"...he looks the way to go..."

Timeform on Pay Your Dues

#1 Make It Count - Sale R6 (06:20 BST)

Make It Count looks well placed back in grade and distance. He's won two from three attempts at 1100m and with the claim and an inside draw he looks to have a few things in his favour. Sapphire Crown is lightly raced and progressive, so has to be of interest, while Heavenly Light is another to consider.

#2 Pay Your Dues - Sale R7 (06:55 BST)

Pay Your Dues has a wide barrier to contend with but gets the blinkers back on and has won third time up before. His recent close up efforts behind Bastyan and That Girl, at this track two starts ago, read well for this, so he looks the way to go. Deep Dive didn't figure when a warm favourite last time but is respected back on turf, while Roppongi was impressive when breaking his maiden last time.

#3 Boomstock - Sale R8 (07:30 BST)

Boomstock has a great record at the distance and from a good draw he can settle handy to the speed. He's only finished outside the top two once in six runs this preparation and another win isn't far away. Anything But is better over slightly further but is worth including as he has been racing well, while Ocean Miss makes some appeal, also.

On Betting.Betfair – Betslip

You can now bet without leaving Betting.Betfair with our on-site betslip for Exchange markets. You'll see the Exchange back and lay prices at the end of articles - simply login and place your bets as you would do on the main Exchange site.

Recommended bets

#1 Make It Count - Sale R6 (06:20 BST)
#2 Pay Your Dues - Sale R7 (06:55 BST)
#3 Boomstock - Sale R8 (07:30 BST)

Looking for a great app that offers form and results? Download the free Timeform horse racing app.

Sale (AUS) 26th Jul (R6 1100m Hcap)

Show Hide

Sunday 26 July, 6.20am

Market rules

Back Lay
1. Make It Count
2. The Crusha
3. Unshackled
4. Evil Cry
5. Mutual Respect
6. Sapphire Crown
7. Graceful Storm
8. Credible Witness
9. Black Sea
10. Heavenly Light
11. Rubyanna Jane
12. Bally Paddy
13. Coral Rose
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Sale (AUS) 26th Jul (R7 1200m CL1)

Show Hide

Sunday 26 July, 6.55am

Market rules

Back Lay
1. Tignanello
2. Pay Your Dues
4. Deep Dive
5. Divine Honours
7. Our Free Spirit
8. Roppongi
9. Star Selection
10. Rap God
11. Chaos Ball
12. Commando Miss
13. Cyclone Tim
14. Feeling Good
16. Woman In Red
17. Royal Rue
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Sale (AUS) 26th Jul (R8 1600m Hcap)

Show Hide

Sunday 26 July, 7.30am

Market rules

Back Lay
1. Plot The Course
2. Quality Approach
3. Boomstock
4. Good N Fast
5. Akamon
6. Anything But
7. Four By Four
11. Approach Discreet
12. Stornaway
14. Ocean Miss
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open your account today using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn - £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses
Bet Now

T&Cs apply.

Timeform,

More Horse Racing Tips

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles