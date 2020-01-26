Timeform US SmartPlays: Sunday 26 January

#1 Stone Breaker - Aqueduct R3 (18:54 GMT)

Stone Breaker landed a hat-trick of victories over this course and distance last year and, with a reappearance run now under his belt, he should be ready to resume winning ways. Blinded Vision ran out a gate to wire winner here just under a year ago and, though he hasn't been seen since, he will offer plenty of opposition to the selection if ready to roll.

#4 Air On Fire - Aqueduct R5 (19:53 GMT)

Air On Fire blew away all opposition when running out a comfortable winner at Belmont in June and should prove difficult to beat here on his reappearance. Flat Rate looks his main rival, while Quick Entry can win the battle for third.

Cruise And Danze - Aqueduct R7 (20:53 GMT)

Cruise And Danze opened her account at the second time of asking when making all at Laurel Park in November. She was narrowly denied over six furlongs at this course last month and, with this step up in trip likely to eke out further improvement, she is taken to regain the winning thread. Miss Marissa has struggled in Graded company on her last two starts but could emerge as a real threat if able to take advantage of this return to calmer waters.