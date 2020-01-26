Timeform South Africa SmartPlays: Sunday 26 January

#7 AGENT MURPHY - Scottsville R6 (13:40 GMT)

AGENT MURPHY has been given a chance by the handicapper and could be the way to go now back at the scene of his maiden win 12 months ago. Lotsa Silver and Putchini complete the shortlist in an open heat.

#5 REBEL'S CHAMP - Scottsville R7 (14:15 GMT)

REBEL'S CHAMP has filled the runner-up spot on his last two outings and is fancied to make the most of a good opportunity to resume winning ways here, with the pick of his form identifying him as by far the likeliest winner. Tribal Fusion looks best of the rest ahead of Ishnana.

#10 BASETSANA - Scottsville R8 (14:45 GMT)

BASETSANA produced easily his best effort to date when losing out only narrowly at Greyville last time and looks to hold obvious claims here if reproducing that level of performance. Lady of Lutetia and Ruby Cove are others who might have a say in proceedings.

