Timeform UK SmartPlays: Sunday 26 January

Horses over a hurdle
Timeform provide three bets in the UK on Sunday
Timeform pick out their best back, lay and smart stat bets on Sunday...

"...shaped as though retaining all of his ability..."

Timeform on Mad Dab

Back
Mad Dab - 13:50 Fontwell

Mad Dab won over this course and distance last April and, despite being asked to do a lot of running to get into the race, ran well at Huntingdon the following month. He shaped as though retaining all of his ability when fourth at Plumpton following an 18 month break, the handicapper cutting him a little slack for his time off. He disappointed on his chasing debut, again at Plumpton, in November, but is returned to hurdles here and remains on a good mark, so is worth another chance to capitalise on the assessor's leniency.

Lay
Marlborough Sounds - 15:20 Fontwell

After reaching a fairly useful level on the Flat, Marlborough Sands ran to a similar standard when second at Huntingdon on his hurdle debut, putting in a good effort to make the favourite work for his victory. He was sent off joint-favourite at Market Rasen on his latest outing but failed to build on the promise of his recent performance, and was in truth, rather disappointing. His Flat form makes it hard to rule him out completely on his handicap debut, but he will need to raise his game and preference is for Itsonlyrocknroll, who still looks on a good mark despite a 5 lb rise for his recent victory.

Smart Stat
Pixiepot - 15:00 Sedgefield

23% - Brian Hughes's strike rate at Sedgefield

Pixiepot got back to her best at the very least to gain a deserved first success over hurdles at Carlisle in March 2018, coping much better than several others with the relative test of speed, and ran her best race to date when second at Southwell six months ago. She has the cheekpieces reapplied here and, assuming she is ready to roll, there is every reason to believe she can go one better and get back to winning ways.

Recommended bets

Back - Mad Dab - 13:50 Fontwell
Lay - Marlborough Sounds - 15:20 Fontwell
Smart Stat - Pixiepot – 15:00 Sedgefield

Want to know how these tips get on? You can find today's horse racing results on the Timeform website.

Timeform,

