Timeform US SmartPlays: Sunday 26 April

#8 Bucky's Drama - Tampa Bay R6 (20:15)

After finding only one too good on her two prior efforts, Bucky's Drama produced a career-best performance to secure her maiden victory at Gulfstream last time. She is entitled to come on for that run and should make another bold show here. Silver Tunes ran creditably when fourth at Gulfstream last time and looks weighted to go close again, while Malibeauty is another worth considering as she bids to follow up her debut win.

#9 Tiz Samurai - Tampa Bay R8 (21:15)

Tiz Samurai ran below form when last of 12 here earlier this month but has plenty in hand on these terms and looks the clear pick at the weights. Jimmy D is less up against it here and is entitled to be thereabouts once more, while Candy Cove also requires a closer look.

#1 Karma King - Tampa Bay R9 (21:45)

Karma King arrives here in a very good vein of form, his recent efforts at Gulfstream and here reading well in the context of this race. His claims are second to none and he is the one they all have to beat. Venezuelan Warrior and Wild Wigglin Jack both ran below form last time but are consistent performers on the whole and look the pick of the remainder.