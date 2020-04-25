To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Menu

Darts at Home Tips

Greatest Game Series

Classic Exchange Stories

Betting Masterclass Series

US Election Betting

Horse Racing Tips

Premier League Reviews

Timeform's Australian SmartPlays: Sunday 26 April

Racing in Australia
Timeform provide three bets from Tamworth on Sunday morning
Join today
View market

Timeform head to Tamworth for their three best bets on Sunday...

"...will take all the beating here if at the top of his game."

Timeform on Bobbing

#3 Torrens - Tamworth R6 (06:35)

Torrens makes his first appearance since finishing second last at Eagle Farm in February. His form prior to that was impressive however, winning each of his four previous races that campaign, and this looks a good opportunity for him to make his reappearance a winning one. Melted Moments ought to set a good pace out in front but is winless in his last five runs at this track, and with the wide draw to overcome, he may have to settle for a place, while Whitely must also enter calculations.

#2 Bobbing - Tamworth R7 (07:15)

Bobbing can be a frustrating sort to follow, but he certainly has class, and there is no doubt he will take all the beating here if at the top of his game. He struggled at Randwick on heavy ground earlier this month, but has shown up well in a trial since then, and a big performance is expected in what looks to be a competitive renewal of the Tamworth Cup. Zaunkonig resumes from a lengthy spell off but has been trialling well in the last month and represents the main danger, while McCormack is another with solid place claims.

#4 Stooge - Tamworth R8 (08:00)

Stooge broke his maiden at Newcastle last time, making all the running and never looking in doubt as he ran out a length-and-a-half winner. This looks an ideal opportunity for him to follow up, particularly with talented apprentice Sarah Clenton in the saddle once again. Hard Merchandise hasn't been seen yet this campaign, but this represents a drop in class on his reappearance, and provided he is ready to roll following a lengthy break, he commands plenty of respect. All Hollywood is another who can go well.

New on Betting.Betfair – Betslip

You can now bet without leaving Betting.Betfair with our brand new on-site betslip for Exchange markets. You'll see the Exchange back and lay prices at the end of articles - simply login and place your bets as you would do on the main Exchange site.

Recommended bets

#3 Torrens - Tamworth R6 (06:35)
#2 Bobbing - Tamworth R7 (07:15)
#4 Stooge - Tamworth R8 (08:00)

Looking for a great app that offers form and results? Download the free Timeform horse racing app.

Tamw (AUS) 26th Apr (R6 2100m Hcap)

Sunday 26 April, 6.35am

Market rules

Back Lay
1. Melted Moments
2. The Gavel
3. Torrens
4. Hand It In
5. San Francisco
6. High Power
8. But I Know
9. Whiteley
10. Winkler
11. Chucknpaul
12. Mount Bulla
13. Unleash The Red
14. Helstar
15. Lamma Hilton
16. Blinkin Nomore
17. St Luke
18. Al Guns A Dancer
Up
Down

Bet slip

Tamw (AUS) 26th Apr (R7 1400m Cup)

Sunday 26 April, 7.15am

Market rules

Back Lay
1. Articus
2. Bobbing
3. Zourkhan
4. Royal Tudor
5. Mccormack
6. Unbiased
7. Ligulate
8. Ashman
9. Kool Vinnie
10. Plaisir
11. Over and Above
12. Zaunkonig
13. Burbank
14. Brotherly Secret
15. Sneak Preview
16. Zouologist
17. Redemption Road
18. Hit The Target
Up
Down

Bet slip

Tamw (AUS) 26th Apr (R8 1000m Hcap)

Sunday 26 April, 8.00am

Market rules

Back Lay
1. Capannello
2. Bengalla Bay
3. Dubai Harbour
4. Stooge
5. Hard Merchandise
6. Avago Boy
7. Fourth Protocol
10. Justify
11. Maui Princess
13. All Hollywood
14. Boom Rocker
15. Tully Ho
16. Too Hard To Call
17. Magic Attitude
18. Red Cupcake
Up
Down

Bet slip

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open your account today using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn - £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses
Bet Now

T&Cs apply.

Timeform,

More Horse Racing Tips

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles