Timeform's Australian SmartPlays: Sunday 26 April

#3 Torrens - Tamworth R6 (06:35)

Torrens makes his first appearance since finishing second last at Eagle Farm in February. His form prior to that was impressive however, winning each of his four previous races that campaign, and this looks a good opportunity for him to make his reappearance a winning one. Melted Moments ought to set a good pace out in front but is winless in his last five runs at this track, and with the wide draw to overcome, he may have to settle for a place, while Whitely must also enter calculations.

#2 Bobbing - Tamworth R7 (07:15)

Bobbing can be a frustrating sort to follow, but he certainly has class, and there is no doubt he will take all the beating here if at the top of his game. He struggled at Randwick on heavy ground earlier this month, but has shown up well in a trial since then, and a big performance is expected in what looks to be a competitive renewal of the Tamworth Cup. Zaunkonig resumes from a lengthy spell off but has been trialling well in the last month and represents the main danger, while McCormack is another with solid place claims.

#4 Stooge - Tamworth R8 (08:00)

Stooge broke his maiden at Newcastle last time, making all the running and never looking in doubt as he ran out a length-and-a-half winner. This looks an ideal opportunity for him to follow up, particularly with talented apprentice Sarah Clenton in the saddle once again. Hard Merchandise hasn't been seen yet this campaign, but this represents a drop in class on his reappearance, and provided he is ready to roll following a lengthy break, he commands plenty of respect. All Hollywood is another who can go well.