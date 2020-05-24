To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform US SmartPlays: Sunday 24 May

US racing
Timeform pick out three bets in the US tonight
Timeform select their three best bets from Lone Star Park on Sunday...

"...in the form of his life right now, with a win and two placings from his last three starts..."

Timeform on Impact Player

#12 Quinn Murphy - Lone Star Park R5 (23:07 BST)

Quinn Murphy has been keeping better company than this since winning a similar contest at Fair Grounds in December, most recently finishing fifth in an allowance event at Houston in February. This is much more like his level, and, provided he is ready to go after a three-month absence, he rates very much the one to beat on the figures. Goodnight Song and Blushing Kitten are others who might have a say in proceedings.

#1 Descent - Lone Star Park R6 (23:37 BST)

Descent looks to hold sound claims here as he attempts to open his account at the sixth attempt for the powerful Steve Asmussen barn. Admittedly, his form figures to date don't inspire much confidence, but he has been set some stiff tasks along the way and won't find this anywhere near as competitive, with many of his chief rivals already looking exposed at this stage. Wilky G and Linus feature amongst those with place claims.

#6 Impact Player - Lone Star Park R7 (00:07 BST)

Impact Player is another big runner on the card for Asmussen, who has this horse in the form of his life right now, with a win and two placings from his last three starts. His most recent outing saw him beaten just a length in a much more valuable race than this at Oaklawn Park, so there is every reason to be positive about him as he bids to resume winning ways, still one to keep onside in his current rich vein of form. Double Barrel Man and Icatiro complete the shortlist.

