Timeform's French SmartPlays: Sunday 24 May

Call The Wind - 15:25 Deauville

The best stayer in France, Call The Wind looks the clear one to beat here following his valuable handicap win at Riyadh back in February. That represented a career-best performance for the six-year-old son of Frankel, and a repeat of that effort should be enough for him to see off his old adversary Holdthasigreen, who hasn't been seen since finishing third, a place behind Call The Wind, in the Prix Royal-Oak back in October.

Bring On The Night - 16:00 Deauville

Bring On The Night looked in need of the experience when eighth in a newcomers race at Chantilly at the beginning of March, but upped in trip, he looked an entirely different prospect when running out a three-and-a-half length winner at Compiegne just 13 days later. Andre Fabre's three-year-old remains open to further improvement and with this further step up in trip expected to play into his hands, he looks the clear one to beat. L'Aigle is more exposed but is a consistent performer and ranks the pick of the remainder.

Tawkeel - 17:10 Deauville

Tawkeel has quickly proven herself a filly to look out for this season, starting with her debut win, when she beat home 14 rivals in open company, with her four nearest pursuers all hitting the frame subsequently. The daughter of Teofilo then showed improved form to run out a four-and-a-half length winner at Cagnes-Sur-Me, taking the rise in class in her stride. She comes out well on top on Timeform ratings and should have the beating of this field, with last-time-out winner Wangari emerging as the main threat.